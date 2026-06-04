Today's game between Slovenia and Cyprus will kick-off at Jun 4, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Slovenia vs Cyprus is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this friendly are listed below.

Slovenia and Cyprus meet in an international friendly, with both sides using the fixture to sharpen their preparations ahead of the next competitive cycle.

Slovenia arrive with a squad built around some genuinely exciting talent. Benjamin Šeško has been a consistent presence at club level this season, though his availability for the national team has been a source of friction. Manager Boštjan Cesar has publicly questioned why Šeško repeatedly misses international duty while remaining fit enough to feature for his club. That situation will again be in the background as Slovenia take the field.

Jan Oblak remains the bedrock of the Slovenian backline, and the side showed attacking intent in their most recent outing, coming from behind to beat Montenegro 3-2 in late March. That result offered encouragement after a difficult end to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Cyprus come into this game with mixed recent form. A 3-2 win over Moldova in their last fixture showed they can score goals, but they have struggled for consistency, losing three of their previous four matches before that result. The islanders have long carried a reputation for causing problems in qualification, though they are yet to translate that into sustained progress.

Neither side qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America, which gives this friendly added significance as both nations look to reset and build momentum under their respective coaches.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Slovenia vs Cyprus, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Slovenia vs Cyprus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for Slovenia ahead of this fixture. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the data available, and no probable lineup has been released. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cyprus are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Form

Slovenia have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Montenegro on March 31, and they also drew 1-1 with Sweden in World Cup qualifying back in November. They lost 1-0 to Hungary and 2-0 to Kosovo in that same period, and drew 0-0 with Switzerland in October 2025. Across those five games, Slovenia scored four goals and conceded four.

Cyprus have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five outings. They beat Moldova 3-2 on March 30 in their most recent game, and also defeated San Marino 4-0 in World Cup qualifying in October 2025. Their three defeats in that stretch came against Belarus (0-1), Estonia (2-4), and Austria (0-2). Cyprus scored nine goals across those five matches but conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2021, when Slovenia beat Cyprus 2-1 in a World Cup qualifying fixture. Before that, Cyprus won 1-0 when the teams met in March 2021, also in qualifying. Across the last five encounters, Cyprus hold two wins to Slovenia's two, with one draw, and the sides have scored eight goals combined in those matches.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovenia vs Cyprus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: