How to watch Slavia Prague vs Villarreal with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Fortuna Arena

Slavia Prague host Villarreal at the Fortuna Arena in Prague in a Champions League league phase fixture, with both clubs hunting for points in a crowded table.

Slavia arrive in good domestic form. Jindrich Trpisovsky's side won at Sigma Olomouc on Saturday and have been dominant in the First League and the Cup in recent weeks. Their European results have been tougher, including a narrow home defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

Villarreal travel after a painful afternoon at the Camp Nou. They led Barcelona 2-0 inside seven minutes on Sunday before losing 3-2 after a second-half collapse, and Santi Comesana criticised the referee afterwards.

Inigo Perez's team now have a quick turnaround. They also carry the memory of a heavy 6-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in this competition, so a response in Prague matters.

Slavia will back their home crowd to make the occasion uncomfortable for a Villarreal side still digesting what happened in Barcelona. Villarreal showed in the opening minutes against Barca that they can punish mistakes, and they will look to do the same here.