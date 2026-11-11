How to watch Sint Maarten vs French Guiana with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 5 14 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Sint Maarten host French Guiana in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides having already met earlier in this group stage campaign.

Sint Maarten arrive in poor form, having lost their last four competitive matches. Their Nations League campaign has been difficult, and they will need a significant improvement to take anything from this fixture.

French Guiana come into this match with real momentum. They have won three of their last four matches, including a victory over Sint Maarten earlier in the group stage, and back-to-back wins over Belize.

With Sint Maarten sitting bottom of Group 4 in League B and French Guiana placed second, the standings reflect the gap between these two sides at this stage of the competition.

For information on how to watch this match live, read on below.

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