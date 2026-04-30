Conference League - Final Stage Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana

Today's game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Crystal Palace will kick-off at Apr 30, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace live via Paramount+ or ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+ holds exclusive English-language rights to the Conference League in the United States, streaming every match of the competition. ViX also airs select Conference League games, making it an alternative option for Spanish-language viewers.

If you are travelling outside the US and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help you bypass geo-restrictions. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country and stream the match as normal.

Crystal Palace travel to Krakow to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Conference League, with both clubs still in contention for progression in Europe's third-tier continental competition.

Shakhtar enter this fixture in strong domestic form, having won three consecutive Ukrainian Premier League matches ahead of this Conference League assignment. Their most recent European outing ended in a 2-2 draw with AZ Alkmaar, a result that underlines their ability to compete at this level.

Palace arrive in Poland off the back of a difficult Premier League week. A 3-1 defeat at Liverpool on April 25 was a sobering result, with Alexander Isak opening the scoring at Anfield in what proved a comfortable win for the hosts. Oliver Glasner's side had drawn 0-0 with West Ham the previous weekend, so the loss to Liverpool snapped a run of relative stability.

In Europe, Palace's Conference League campaign has been a study in contrasts. They beat Fiorentina 3-0 in the first leg of their previous round, only to lose the return fixture 2-1. That aggregate win still confirmed their place in this stage of the competition, and the Eagles will be eager to build on it.

Chris Richards has been a consistent presence in the Palace backline throughout this campaign, and the American defender will be tested by a Shakhtar attack that has been sharp in recent weeks.

With both clubs sitting in the lower half of the Conference League standings, the stakes are clear. A win here could reshape the picture for either side.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace live.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Shakhtar Donetsk have no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. Their projected XI reads: D. Riznyk; V. Tobias, V. Bondar, M. Matviyenko, P. Henrique; A. Santana, M. Gomes, Newerton; Isaque, O. Ocheretko, Kaua Elias.

Crystal Palace are without four players through injury: E. Nketiah, E. Guessand, C. Doucoure, and C. Kporha. No suspensions are listed. Palace's projected XI is: D. Henderson; J. Canvot, C. Richards, M. Lacroix, D. Munoz; D. Kamada, I. Sarr, B. Sosa; Y. Pino, A. Wharton, J. Mateta. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Shakhtar Donetsk arrive in good shape domestically, posting three wins and two draws from their last five matches. Their run includes back-to-back Premier League victories over Zorya (2-1) and Kudrivka (3-1), with the Kudrivka win coming on April 26. Their only dropped points in that spell came in a 2-2 draw with AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League and a 2-2 draw with LNZ Cherkasy in league play. Across those five matches, Shakhtar scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Crystal Palace have two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 loss to Liverpool on April 25. Their best result in the run was a 3-0 Conference League win over Fiorentina on April 9, though they followed that up with a 2-1 defeat to the same opponents a week later. Palace scored six goals and conceded six across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Shakhtar Donetsk and Crystal Palace are recorded in the available dataset. This fixture represents a first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Shakhtar Donetsk currently sit sixth while Crystal Palace are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: