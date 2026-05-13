Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and San Jose Earthquakes will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 9:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Seattle Sounders FC vs San Jose Earthquakes are listed below. This MLS fixture is broadcast exclusively on Apple TV, which holds global rights to every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026.

In a significant change for the 2026 season, MLS has discontinued the standalone Season Pass. All matches are now included within a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 annually, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. You can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Android users can access the stream via tv.apple.com. Watch live by signing up through the link below.

Apple TV covers MLS across more than 100 countries, so most international viewers can watch without any additional steps. If you are travelling in a region where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, or if you want to access a US-based account from abroad, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help. By connecting to a US server before launching the Apple TV app, you can restore full access to the match regardless of where you are in the world.

Seattle Sounders FC host San Jose Earthquakes at Lumen Field in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

The Sounders come into this match in reasonable form. Three wins from their last five outings across all competitions have kept them in the top half of the Western Conference, and Brian Schmetzer's side have managed a demanding schedule that stretched to CONCACAF Champions Cup football earlier in the spring.

Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with San Diego FC in MLS, which followed an earlier draw against Sporting Kansas City. Seattle sit fourth in the Western Conference and will want to protect that position at home against a direct Western rival.

San Jose arrive at Lumen Field as the team to beat in the West. The Earthquakes lead the Western Conference standings and have been the most consistent side in the league this season, scoring freely and building momentum through a strong run of results.

Three wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a 5-1 dismantling of Austin FC and a 4-2 US Open Cup victory over Minnesota United, underline the threat they carry going forward. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps, but that draw does little to diminish the quality San Jose have shown throughout the campaign.

Lumen Field has a reputation for generating real atmosphere. The Sounders faithful have backed their club through a packed schedule, and this fixture against the conference leaders will bring out the best of what Seattle's supporter culture can offer.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs San Jose Earthquakes live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Seattle Sounders FC ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released by the club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

San Jose Earthquakes are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been provided. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Seattle Sounders FC head into this fixture with a W3-D2-L0 record across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with San Diego FC in MLS on May 10, which followed an earlier 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City. Before those draws, the Sounders put together three consecutive wins: a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas, a 4-1 win against St. Louis City, and a 3-1 triumph over Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Seattle scored 12 goals and conceded five across the five matches.

San Jose Earthquakes arrive with a W3-D2-L0 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS on May 10, and before that they drew 1-1 with Toronto FC. The Earthquakes have also recorded three wins during this run, including a 2-3 victory away at St. Louis City, a 4-2 US Open Cup win over Minnesota United, and a 5-1 defeat of Austin FC. San Jose scored 14 goals and conceded six across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on March 15, 2026, when San Jose Earthquakes hosted Seattle Sounders FC and lost 0-1 in a Major League Soccer fixture. Before that, Seattle beat San Jose 3-2 at Lumen Field in July 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, the sides have shared results fairly evenly, with the most recent encounter going the way of the Sounders on the road.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes currently sit first, while Seattle Sounders FC are fourth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: