Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and San Diego FC will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 10:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Seattle Sounders FC vs San Diego FC are listed below. This MLS fixture is available exclusively on Apple TV, which holds the global broadcasting rights for every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026.

In a significant change for the 2026 season, MLS has discontinued the standalone Season Pass. All matches are now included within a standard Apple TV+ subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. You can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices. Watch live by signing up through the link below.

If you are travelling outside your home region and run into geo-restrictions, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help. By routing your connection through a server in the United States, a VPN allows you to access your Apple TV+ subscription as normal, regardless of where you are in the world.

Seattle Sounders FC host San Diego FC at Lumen Field in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that finds the two clubs moving in sharply different directions.

The Sounders arrive in decent shape. Three wins from their last four outings across all competitions have reinforced their place in the top half of the Western Conference, and Brian Schmetzer's side have managed a demanding schedule that has included CONCACAF Champions Cup football alongside their MLS commitments.

Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City, a result that halted a three-game winning run but did little to undermine the broader sense of stability at the club. Seattle sit fourth in the Western Conference and will be looking to protect that position at home.

San Diego FC arrive in a very different mood. The expansion side have taken just one point from their last five MLS matches, losing four and drawing one. They have shipped goals freely during that stretch and find themselves twelfth in the West, well adrift of the playoff positions.

The visit to Lumen Field represents a genuine test of character for San Diego. They drew 2-2 with Los Angeles FC in their most recent outing, a result that snapped a four-game losing run, but the underlying numbers still paint a picture of a side searching for answers.

These two clubs have met twice before in MLS, with Seattle winning the most recent encounter 1-0 at home in May 2025. The Sounders will be looking to extend their record in this fixture on familiar turf.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs San Diego FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Seattle Sounders FC ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

San Diego FC are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been provided. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Seattle Sounders FC have recorded a W3-D1-L1 record across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City in MLS on May 2, which ended a three-game winning run. Before that, the Sounders beat FC Dallas 2-1 and hammered St. Louis City 4-1 in the league. Their only defeat in the sequence came against Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, a 2-0 loss in the first leg of that tie, though they reversed it with a 3-1 win in the return fixture. Seattle scored eleven goals and conceded six across the five games.

San Diego FC have struggled for consistency, collecting just one win from their last five matches across all competitions for a W1-D1-L3 record. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Los Angeles FC in MLS on May 3, which followed three consecutive defeats. Those losses included a 1-2 reverse at Portland Timbers, a 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC, and a 4-2 loss to Real Salt Lake. San Diego have scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

SEA Last 2 matches SDI 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Seattle Sounders FC 1 - 0 San Diego FC

San Diego FC 3 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on May 29, 2025, when Seattle Sounders FC beat San Diego FC 1-0 at Lumen Field in a Major League Soccer fixture. The only other recorded meeting saw San Diego win 3-0 at home on April 6, 2025, meaning each club has claimed one victory across the two matches on record.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Seattle Sounders FC currently sit fourth, while San Diego FC are twelfth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: