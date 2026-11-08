How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 34 7 Nov 2026 - 19:10 Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders FC host Los Angeles FC at Lumen Field in a Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the MLS season approaches its final stages.

Brian Schmetzer's side come into this one in poor form. Seattle have lost three of their last five, including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps on November 1, and they currently sit tenth in the Western Conference standings.

Los Angeles FC arrive in a stronger position, occupying sixth place in the West, though their own recent run has been inconsistent. A 1-3 loss to Minnesota United on November 2 will have frustrated Xavi Tamarit, and his side will want a response.

The head-to-head record favours LAFC in recent meetings. They won the last encounter between these sides 1-0 back in May, and have generally had the better of this fixture over the past two seasons.

For Seattle, this is a must-not-lose situation. Points dropped at Lumen Field against a direct rival for postseason positioning would compound an already difficult run of results.

LAFC, meanwhile, have the quality to hurt a Sounders side that has been shipping goals. Heung-Min Son leads their projected XI, and the visitors will back themselves to create chances on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

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