Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and LA Galaxy will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 9:15 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy are listed below. This fixture is a national broadcast, airing on FS1 alongside the full Apple TV coverage that carries every MLS match in 2026.

Apple TV is the exclusive global home of Major League Soccer. Every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month, with no separate Season Pass required. If you already subscribe for original programming, you have full access at no extra cost. The app runs on smart TVs, gaming consoles, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Android devices via tv.apple.com.

For viewers who prefer traditional television, FS1 carries this match as part of its national MLS schedule. Spanish-language coverage is available on FOX Deportes. Both channels are accessible through live TV streaming services including Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV, all of which offer new customer trials.

If you are travelling outside the United States and running into access issues, a Virtual Private Network can help. By connecting to a US server before opening the Apple TV app, you can restore full access to the match from anywhere in the world.

Seattle Sounders FC host LA Galaxy at Lumen Field in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that means something for both clubs. The Sounders sit third in the Western Conference standings, while the Galaxy arrive in Seattle in 11th — a gap that tells its own story about where each side is right now.

Seattle come into this match with genuine momentum behind them. Three wins from their last five league outings, including a 3-2 victory over San Jose Earthquakes on May 14, have kept Brian Schmetzer's side firmly in the upper tier of the West. Lumen Field has the kind of atmosphere that can make life difficult for any visiting team, and the Sounders faithful will be expecting a performance.

LA Galaxy have had a more complicated few weeks. A 3-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City on May 14 was a setback that will have stung, though Greg Vanney's side had shown enough quality in earlier results — including a 1-2 win at Atlanta United on May 9 — to suggest they remain a threat. Gabriel Pec continues to be one of the more dangerous individual performers in the league.

The history between these clubs in recent meetings adds an extra layer of interest. The Galaxy were beaten 4-0 by the Sounders in an MLS fixture at Lumen Field in August 2025, and Seattle also knocked them out of the Leagues Cup that same summer. LA will be looking to settle some scores.

This is a game that carries Western Conference implications. The Sounders need to protect their position near the top. The Galaxy need to arrest a slide that has left them well outside the playoff places.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Seattle Sounders FC ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released by the club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

LA Galaxy are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been provided. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Seattle Sounders FC head into this fixture with a W3-D2-L0 record across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes on May 14, which followed back-to-back draws against San Diego FC and Sporting Kansas City, both ending 1-1. The Sounders also beat FC Dallas 2-1 and put four past St. Louis City in a 4-1 win earlier in the run. Seattle scored 12 goals and conceded six across those five matches, and have not lost in any of them.

LA Galaxy arrive with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City on May 14, which followed a 1-2 win at Atlanta United on May 9. The Galaxy also drew 1-1 at Vancouver Whitecaps and beat Real Salt Lake 2-1, with a 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew completing the sequence. Galaxy scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on September 14, 2025, when Seattle Sounders FC and LA Galaxy drew 2-2 in an MLS fixture. Before that, Seattle won 2-0 away at LA Galaxy in the 2025 Leagues Cup on August 28, and also beat the Galaxy 4-0 at Lumen Field in an MLS match on August 11, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Seattle hold a clear advantage, with three wins to LA Galaxy's one and one draw. The only Galaxy victory in this run was a 1-0 home win in December 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Seattle Sounders FC currently sit third, while LA Galaxy are placed 11th ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: