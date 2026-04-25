Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and FC Dallas will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 10:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Seattle Sounders FC vs FC Dallas are listed below. The match is available to watch on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. If you already subscribe to Apple TV, you have full access at no extra cost - no separate MLS Season Pass required. You can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Fans travelling outside their home region can use a VPN to access their usual streaming service. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country and stream the match as normal, provided you have an active subscription.

Seattle Sounders FC host FC Dallas at Lumen Field in a Western Conference clash in Major League Soccer.

The Sounders arrive in strong domestic form after a 4-1 demolition of St. Louis City last weekend, a result that underlined their threat going forward. Their CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign has added fixture congestion to the schedule, but Brian Schmetzer's side have navigated it without losing momentum in the league.

FC Dallas head north having dropped points in their last two outings. A 2-2 draw with LA Galaxy was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Minnesota United on Wednesday, and Nico Estévez will be looking for a response on the road.

Seattle sit fifth in the Western Conference standings, while Dallas are eighth — meaning both clubs are chasing ground on the teams above them as the season gathers pace.

Lumen Field has been a difficult venue for visiting sides in this fixture, with the Sounders winning their last two home meetings against Dallas. The Texans will need to find a different result to keep their push for a higher seed alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs FC Dallas live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Seattle Sounders FC, and no projected XI has been released ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

FC Dallas have also not released team news at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup listed. Check back for the latest squad updates before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Seattle Sounders FC have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-1 win over St. Louis City in MLS on April 19. Before that, they beat Tigres 3-1 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, though they had lost the first leg 2-0. Their only league draw in this run came against Minnesota United in a goalless stalemate back in March. Across these five games, Seattle scored eight goals and conceded five.

FC Dallas have won two of their last five MLS matches, drawing two and losing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Minnesota United on April 23. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with LA Galaxy and 1-1 with St. Louis City. Dallas's strongest result in this run was a 4-3 win over Houston Dynamo in late March. They scored eight goals across the five games but conceded seven, pointing to a side that creates chances but can be exposed at the back.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 24, 2025, when Seattle Sounders FC beat FC Dallas 1-0 at Lumen Field in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Seattle have won three, Dallas have won none, and two fixtures ended level. The Sounders have kept the upper hand consistently, with Dallas yet to register a victory in this run.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Seattle Sounders FC currently sit fifth, while FC Dallas are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: