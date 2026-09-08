Watch Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots kick-off time

9 Sept 2026 - 20:20 Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots at Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington) in the 2026 regular season opener on Wednesday, September 9. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action.

Nationally, the game will be televised on NBC. If you are watching in the local media markets, the Seattle broadcast will be available on KING 5, while fans in the Boston area can tune in via NBC10.

Digital and mobile viewers can stream the game on NFL+, which allow you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

You can also stream the game live on Peacock if you want to watch the NBC10 broadcast of the game. Do be aware, however, that this is only available to viewers located within the local Boston market.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, you can watch the game via Fubo. The online streaming service carries the local NBC affiliates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Team News

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are gearing up for a highly anticipated Super Bowl LX rematch to kick off the NFL regular season.

Key additions for the Patriots include A.J. Brown (WR, traded from the Eagles), Romeo Doubs (WR - free agent) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (LG - free agent). While the likes of Stefon Diggs, Garrett Bradbury and Kayshon Boutee have departed.

For Seattle, the roster has stayed largely intact with minimal offseason changes.

Seattle head coach, Mike Macdonald, will trust veteran Sam Darnold under center. He will rely heavily on star targets like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Kenneth Walker III.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye takes the reins for the Pats, with a heavily upgraded wide receiver corps featuring newly acquired superstar A.J. Brown. If TreVeyon Henderson misses out because of an ankle injury, Rhamondre Stevenson will carry the load in the backfield.

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