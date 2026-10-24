How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 20:20 Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs at Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington), during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT.

The Chiefs (5-0) enter Week 7 as one of only three sides who have perfect records and they've conceded just 83 points to date. Seattle, the reigning Super Bowl champs, need to dig deep following two tight defeats in-a-row.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on NBC, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers NBC across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to NBC to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Seattle Seahawks Team News

The Seahawks (3-3) are looking to break a two-game losing streak but face significant roster shifts, particularly on offense:

Zach Charbonnet is OUT : Despite progressing to full practice and being activated off the PUP list to beat a roster deadline, the team is holding him back another week as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL. Coach Mike Macdonald confirmed there was no setback.

Sam Darnold Under Center : Darnold continues to lead the offense but must bounce back from a multi-interception slump while facing the league's top pressure defense.

Major Defensive Question Marks : Star second-year safety Nick Emmanwori popped up on Friday’s injury report with a hip issue and is questionable. Edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) and Uchenna Nwosu (hip) are also questionable after limited sessions late in the week.

Linebacker & Roster Moves : Linebackers Drake Thomas (ankle) and Chazz Surratt (calf) remain out. The team recently signed linebacker John Ross to bolster a thin depth chart. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was cut from the roster and remains on the practice squad, meaning he is highly unlikely to play this week.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

The undefeated Chiefs (5-0) head into Seattle with an elite statistical profile but face severe depth issues at critical positions:

The Kenneth Walker III Revenge Game : The former Seahawks standout returns to Seattle as the focal point of the Chiefs' high-powered offense, putting up an OPOY-caliber campaign so far.

Offensive Tackle Crisis : Starting left tackle Josh Simmons is on IR, and backup tackle Jaylon Moore has been ruled out with a concussion. The Chiefs will be forced to start depth pieces Kahlil Benson and Joshua Ezeudu against a hostile crowd.

Skill Position Injuries : Wide receiver Rashee Rice remains out with a persistent hamstring/knee issue. Fellow receiver Brashard Smith was also ruled out after injuring his hamstring in Thursday's practice. Rookie Jaydn Ott is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to help the backfield depth.

Kelce and Sneed Status : Tight end Travis Kelce has no game designation despite nursing an ankle injury all week. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) and linebacker Cooper McDonald (knee) are officially questionable, though Sneed is widely expected to play through his limitations.

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