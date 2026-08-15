Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys kick-off time
Fans residing in the local broadcast markets can catch the game live. In the Seattle market, it can be found on KING-NBC while in Dallas it will be live on KTVT-CBS. The game is also scheduled to be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network. Both local and national coverage will be available to stream live on Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.
Nationally and out-of-market, subscribers can stream the matchup live through the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform. Out-of-market fans can also stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription, where the NFL Network broadcast is also available.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys Match Preview
With Dak Prescott resting, the Cowboys will be closely evaluating the competition for the backup quarterback job between Sam Howell and Joe Milton III. The game also provides a first look at new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's defensive system and first-round draft pick Caleb Downs.
Under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle is looking to set a physical tone. Watch for standout running back George Holani, who has been shining throughout training camp, and a highly touted Seahawks offensive line that Macdonald has praised for having a "really, really good camp."
Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys Team News
First-year head coach Mike Macdonald is looking to set a physical tone. Standouts include RB George Holani (undrafted rookie or young player), who has been shining and could see major work. Macdonald is expected to get an extended look at depth-chart competition and bubble players.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed rookie safety Caleb Downs will play in the preseason, likely one or two defensive drives, as he is viewed as a cornerstone. Edge rusher Malachi Lawrence is also expected to get a little bit of playing time.
Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams has expanded responsibilities and is now installing passes (and will call some plays during the preseason).
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
Peacock
Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
Useful links
AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks