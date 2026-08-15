Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys kick-off time

15 Aug 2026 - 20:00 Lumen Field

Fans residing in the local broadcast markets can catch the game live. In the Seattle market, it can be found on KING-NBC while in Dallas it will be live on KTVT-CBS. The game is also scheduled to be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network. Both local and national coverage will be available to stream live on Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Nationally and out-of-market, subscribers can stream the matchup live through the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform. Out-of-market fans can also stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription, where the NFL Network broadcast is also available.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys Match Preview

With Dak Prescott resting, the Cowboys will be closely evaluating the competition for the backup quarterback job between Sam Howell and Joe Milton III. The game also provides a first look at new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's defensive system and first-round draft pick Caleb Downs.

Under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle is looking to set a physical tone. Watch for standout running back George Holani, who has been shining throughout training camp, and a highly touted Seahawks offensive line that Macdonald has praised for having a "really, really good camp."

Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys Team News

First-year head coach Mike Macdonald is looking to set a physical tone. Standouts include RB George Holani (undrafted rookie or young player), who has been shining and could see major work. Macdonald is expected to get an extended look at depth-chart competition and bubble players.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed rookie safety Caleb Downs will play in the preseason, likely one or two defensive drives, as he is viewed as a cornerstone. Edge rusher Malachi Lawrence is also expected to get a little bit of playing time.

Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams has expanded responsibilities and is now installing passes (and will call some plays during the preseason).

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks