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NFL
Seattle SeahawksSeattle Seahawks
Lumen Field
Chicago BearsChicago Bears
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How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears NFL game LIVE: Will Seattle's Dark Side Defense dominate? Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears, as well as kick-off time and team news

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears kick-off time

The Seattle Seahawks host the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 2 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Tuesday, November 3).

Seattle (4-3) brought Kansas City's unbeaten record to an end with a convincing 20-3 victory last week. The Super Bowl champs now take on Chicago (5-2) who arrive at Lumen Field on the back of wins over the Patriots and Falcons.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears

In the US:

ABC / ESPN / ESPN Unlimited / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

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Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears Team News

Blockbuster Trade News

Both front offices went all-in ahead of this matchup, shaking up the NFL landscape:

  • Bears Acquire DT Jeffery Simmons: Chicago pulled off a massive trade with Tennessee to land the All-Pro defensive tackle. He is expected to make his Bears debut on Monday night, bolstering a defensive front matching up against Seattle's newly renovated interior.
  • Seahawks Acquire G Quenton Nelson: Seattle countered by trading for the All-Pro guard from the Indianapolis Colts to shore up Sam Darnold’s protection.

Seattle Seahawks Team News

The Seahawks' latest practice reports reveal a lengthy and concerning list, particularly along the trenches and wide receiver depth:

  • Charles Cross (LT) - Out / Unlikely to play. Cross suffered a week-to-week high ankle sprain against the Chiefs. Veteran swing tackle Josh Jones is slated to start at left tackle.
  • Uchenna Nwosu (LB) - Highly Doubtful. Nwosu missed back-to-back practices with an ankle injury, leaving a major void in Seattle's outside edge rush.
  • Rashid Shaheed (WR) - Unlikely to play. Shaheed missed consecutive practices with a knee injury. Rookie wideout Tory Horton is expected to fill his void on offense and special teams.
  • Byron Murphy II (DT) & Brandon Pili (DT) - Middling Concerns. Murphy was a late addition to the injury report with a back issue and was limited on Friday, while backup Pili missed practice entirely with a back injury.
  • Leonard Williams (DT) - Good News. Despite managing an Achilles injury that limited him early in the week, Williams returned as a full participant in Friday's practice
  • Running Back Room Boost - In excellent news for Seattle, rookie Jadarian Price (chest) was a full participant after returning from injured reserve. Additionally, Zach Charbonnet is expected to make his highly anticipated season debut after recovering from a January ACL tear, cushioning the blow as backup Velus Jones Jr. deals with a hamstring injury.

Chicago Bears Team News

Compared to Seattle, Chicago has a shorter injury list, but it includes critical hits to Caleb Williams' targets:

  • Cole Kmet (TE) - Out for the season. Kmet suffered a serious knee injury last week against New England. Rookie Sam Roush is tasked with stepping up as the starting tight end.
  • Colston Loveland (TE) - Questionable. Loveland was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday with a neck issue. While analysts expect he might try to play through it, his limitations put immense pressure on the remaining tight end depth
  • Kyle Monangai (RB) - DNP. Monangai has missed practice time with thumb and toe injuries, making his status highly volatile for Monday.
  • Malik Muhammad (CB) - Limited. The cornerback has been limited with a toe injury, though he remains expected to play.
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Form

Chicago Bears
CHI

All Games

Seattle Seahawks
SEA
20
3
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
W
Denver Broncos
DEN
17
14
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
L
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
29
32
San Francisco 49ers
SF
L
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
30
23
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
W
Washington Commanders
WAS
33
31
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
L
Matches played5
Points scored124

All Games

Chicago Bears
CHI
30
24
New England Patriots
NE
W
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
23
31
Chicago Bears
CHI
W
Green Bay Packers
GB
31
7
Chicago Bears
CHI
L
Chicago Bears
CHI
23
12
New York Jets
NYJ
W
Chicago Bears
CHI
27
7
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
W
Matches played5
Points scored118

Head to Head

Seattle Seahawks
Draw
Chicago Bears
2
0
3
NFL
Chicago Bears badge
Chicago Bears
CHI
3
Seattle Seahawks badge
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
6
FT
NFL Preseason
Seattle Seahawks badge
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
11
Chicago Bears badge
Chicago Bears
CHI
27
FT
NFL
Seattle Seahawks badge
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
24
Chicago Bears badge
Chicago Bears
CHI
25
FT
NFL
Chicago Bears badge
Chicago Bears
CHI
24
Seattle Seahawks badge
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
17
FT
NFL
Seattle Seahawks badge
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
26
Chicago Bears badge
Chicago Bears
CHI
0
FT
84Points scored79

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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