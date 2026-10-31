How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears NFL game LIVE: Will Seattle's Dark Side Defense dominate? Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears kick-off time
The Seattle Seahawks host the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 2 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Tuesday, November 3).
Seattle (4-3) brought Kansas City's unbeaten record to an end with a convincing 20-3 victory last week. The Super Bowl champs now take on Chicago (5-2) who arrive at Lumen Field on the back of wins over the Patriots and Falcons.
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears
In the US:
ABC / ESPN / ESPN Unlimited / NFL+ / Fubo
In the UK:
DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears Team News
Blockbuster Trade News
Both front offices went all-in ahead of this matchup, shaking up the NFL landscape:
- Bears Acquire DT Jeffery Simmons: Chicago pulled off a massive trade with Tennessee to land the All-Pro defensive tackle. He is expected to make his Bears debut on Monday night, bolstering a defensive front matching up against Seattle's newly renovated interior.
- Seahawks Acquire G Quenton Nelson: Seattle countered by trading for the All-Pro guard from the Indianapolis Colts to shore up Sam Darnold’s protection.
Seattle Seahawks Team News
The Seahawks' latest practice reports reveal a lengthy and concerning list, particularly along the trenches and wide receiver depth:
- Charles Cross (LT) - Out / Unlikely to play. Cross suffered a week-to-week high ankle sprain against the Chiefs. Veteran swing tackle Josh Jones is slated to start at left tackle.
- Uchenna Nwosu (LB) - Highly Doubtful. Nwosu missed back-to-back practices with an ankle injury, leaving a major void in Seattle's outside edge rush.
- Rashid Shaheed (WR) - Unlikely to play. Shaheed missed consecutive practices with a knee injury. Rookie wideout Tory Horton is expected to fill his void on offense and special teams.
- Byron Murphy II (DT) & Brandon Pili (DT) - Middling Concerns. Murphy was a late addition to the injury report with a back issue and was limited on Friday, while backup Pili missed practice entirely with a back injury.
- Leonard Williams (DT) - Good News. Despite managing an Achilles injury that limited him early in the week, Williams returned as a full participant in Friday's practice
- Running Back Room Boost - In excellent news for Seattle, rookie Jadarian Price (chest) was a full participant after returning from injured reserve. Additionally, Zach Charbonnet is expected to make his highly anticipated season debut after recovering from a January ACL tear, cushioning the blow as backup Velus Jones Jr. deals with a hamstring injury.
Chicago Bears Team News
Compared to Seattle, Chicago has a shorter injury list, but it includes critical hits to Caleb Williams' targets:
- Cole Kmet (TE) - Out for the season. Kmet suffered a serious knee injury last week against New England. Rookie Sam Roush is tasked with stepping up as the starting tight end.
- Colston Loveland (TE) - Questionable. Loveland was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday with a neck issue. While analysts expect he might try to play through it, his limitations put immense pressure on the remaining tight end depth
- Kyle Monangai (RB) - DNP. Monangai has missed practice time with thumb and toe injuries, making his status highly volatile for Monday.
- Malik Muhammad (CB) - Limited. The cornerback has been limited with a toe injury, though he remains expected to play.
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks