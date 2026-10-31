How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears NFL game LIVE: Will Seattle's Dark Side Defense dominate? Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears kick-off time

The Seattle Seahawks host the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 2 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Tuesday, November 3).

Seattle (4-3) brought Kansas City's unbeaten record to an end with a convincing 20-3 victory last week. The Super Bowl champs now take on Chicago (5-2) who arrive at Lumen Field on the back of wins over the Patriots and Falcons.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears

In the US:

ABC / ESPN / ESPN Unlimited / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears Team News

Blockbuster Trade News

Both front offices went all-in ahead of this matchup, shaking up the NFL landscape:

Bears Acquire DT Jeffery Simmons : Chicago pulled off a massive trade with Tennessee to land the All-Pro defensive tackle. He is expected to make his Bears debut on Monday night, bolstering a defensive front matching up against Seattle's newly renovated interior.

: Chicago pulled off a massive trade with Tennessee to land the All-Pro defensive tackle. He is expected to make his Bears debut on Monday night, bolstering a defensive front matching up against Seattle's newly renovated interior. Seahawks Acquire G Quenton Nelson: Seattle countered by trading for the All-Pro guard from the Indianapolis Colts to shore up Sam Darnold’s protection.

Seattle Seahawks Team News

The Seahawks' latest practice reports reveal a lengthy and concerning list, particularly along the trenches and wide receiver depth:

Charles Cross (LT) - Out / Unlikely to play . Cross suffered a week-to-week high ankle sprain against the Chiefs. Veteran swing tackle Josh Jones is slated to start at left tackle.

. Cross suffered a week-to-week high ankle sprain against the Chiefs. Veteran swing tackle Josh Jones is slated to start at left tackle. Uchenna Nwosu (LB) - Highly Doubtful . Nwosu missed back-to-back practices with an ankle injury, leaving a major void in Seattle's outside edge rush.

. Nwosu missed back-to-back practices with an ankle injury, leaving a major void in Seattle's outside edge rush. Rashid Shaheed (WR) - Unlikely to play . Shaheed missed consecutive practices with a knee injury. Rookie wideout Tory Horton is expected to fill his void on offense and special teams.

. Shaheed missed consecutive practices with a knee injury. Rookie wideout Tory Horton is expected to fill his void on offense and special teams. Byron Murphy II (DT) & Brandon Pili (DT) - Middling Concerns . Murphy was a late addition to the injury report with a back issue and was limited on Friday, while backup Pili missed practice entirely with a back injury.

. Murphy was a late addition to the injury report with a back issue and was limited on Friday, while backup Pili missed practice entirely with a back injury. Leonard Williams (DT) - Good News . Despite managing an Achilles injury that limited him early in the week, Williams returned as a full participant in Friday's practice

. Despite managing an Achilles injury that limited him early in the week, Williams returned as a full participant in Friday's practice Running Back Room Boost - In excellent news for Seattle, rookie Jadarian Price (chest) was a full participant after returning from injured reserve. Additionally, Zach Charbonnet is expected to make his highly anticipated season debut after recovering from a January ACL tear, cushioning the blow as backup Velus Jones Jr. deals with a hamstring injury.

Chicago Bears Team News

Compared to Seattle, Chicago has a shorter injury list, but it includes critical hits to Caleb Williams' targets:

Cole Kmet (TE) - Out for the season. Kmet suffered a serious knee injury last week against New England. Rookie Sam Roush is tasked with stepping up as the starting tight end.

for the season. Kmet suffered a serious knee injury last week against New England. Rookie Sam Roush is tasked with stepping up as the starting tight end. Colston Loveland (TE) - Questionable . Loveland was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday with a neck issue. While analysts expect he might try to play through it, his limitations put immense pressure on the remaining tight end depth

. Loveland was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday with a neck issue. While analysts expect he might try to play through it, his limitations put immense pressure on the remaining tight end depth Kyle Monangai (RB) - DNP . Monangai has missed practice time with thumb and toe injuries, making his status highly volatile for Monday.

. Monangai has missed practice time with thumb and toe injuries, making his status highly volatile for Monday. Malik Muhammad (CB) - Limited. The cornerback has been limited with a toe injury, though he remains expected to play.

Seattle Seahawks SEA Form Chicago Bears CHI SEA SEA CHI CHI All Games All Games Seattle Seahawks SEA 20 3 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Denver Broncos DEN 17 14 Seattle Seahawks SEA L Seattle Seahawks SEA 29 32 San Francisco 49ers SF L Seattle Seahawks SEA 30 23 Los Angeles Chargers LAC W Washington Commanders WAS 33 31 Seattle Seahawks SEA L Matches played 5 Points scored 124 All Games All Games Chicago Bears CHI 30 24 New England Patriots NE W Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 31 Chicago Bears CHI W Green Bay Packers GB 31 7 Chicago Bears CHI L Chicago Bears CHI 23 12 New York Jets NYJ W Chicago Bears CHI 27 7 Philadelphia Eagles PHI W Matches played 5 Points scored 118

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Chicago Bears CHI 3 Seattle Seahawks SEA 6 FT NFL Preseason Seattle Seahawks SEA 11 Chicago Bears CHI 27 FT NFL Seattle Seahawks SEA 24 Chicago Bears CHI 25 FT NFL Chicago Bears CHI 24 Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 FT NFL Seattle Seahawks SEA 26 Chicago Bears CHI 0 FT 84 Points scored 79

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

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AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks