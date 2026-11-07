How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game LIVE: Battle of the backup QBs, Drew Lock vs Gardner Minshew, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

The Seattle Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington) in an all NFC West clash, during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

The Cardinals (3-5) may have leaked the most points in the whole league (average of 29.75 per game), but they've been victorious in 3 of their 5 starts on the road.

The balance of power has swung significantly in Seattle's (4-4) favour of late, as they've won 10 games on the spin vs Arizona, dating back to January 2022.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Team News

Both rosters enter this matchup severely impacted by injuries, forcing a highly anticipated battle between backup quarterbacks.

Seattle Seahawks Team News

The Seahawks are facing a massive availability crisis, officially ruling out seven players, including six core starters.

Quarterback Realignment : Starting QB Sam Darnold is OUT after suffering a quadriceps injury and a cracked rib during Monday night's loss to the Bears. Drew Lock will get the start. Lock has been managing a right elbow issue but was a full participant by Friday and is completely cleared. Rookie Jalen Milroe will serve as the backup.

: Starting QB Sam Darnold is OUT after suffering a quadriceps injury and a cracked rib during Monday night's loss to the Bears. Drew Lock will get the start. Lock has been managing a right elbow issue but was a full participant by Friday and is completely cleared. Rookie Jalen Milroe will serve as the backup. Trenches Devastated : The offensive line took a brutal hit as newly acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is OUT and will undergo a minor knee procedure. Additionally, star left tackle Charles Cross is OUT with an ankle injury. Defensively, dominant tackle Leonard Williams (stinger) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) are both OUT.

: The offensive line took a brutal hit as newly acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is OUT and will undergo a minor knee procedure. Additionally, star left tackle Charles Cross is OUT with an ankle injury. Defensively, dominant tackle Leonard Williams (stinger) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) are both OUT. Skill Positions: Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is OUT with a knee injury, putting extra pressure on league-leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and veteran Cooper Kupp.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

The Cardinals enter Lumen Field relatively healthier but are missing critical depth pieces on the offensive line and in the backfield.

Quarterback Shift : Arizona has officially named Gardner Minshew as QB1 after his stellar comeback performance against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Former signal-caller Jacoby Brissett is no longer with the team following a trade to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.

: Arizona has officially named Gardner Minshew as QB1 after his stellar comeback performance against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Former signal-caller Jacoby Brissett is no longer with the team following a trade to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. Offensive Line Adjustments : The Cardinals have ruled out guard Jon Gaines II (ankle) and tackle Jayden Williams (knee). However, they receive a significant boost as starting right guard Isaiah Adams (ankle) has had his 21-day practice window opened and is officially Questionable to play.

: The Cardinals have ruled out guard Jon Gaines II (ankle) and tackle Jayden Williams (knee). However, they receive a significant boost as starting right guard Isaiah Adams (ankle) has had his 21-day practice window opened and is officially Questionable to play. Backfield Injuries : Running back Bam Knight is OUT due to a concussion, leaving Tyler Allgeier and Evan Hull to handle the rushing workload with starter James Conner already on IR.

: Running back Bam Knight is OUT due to a concussion, leaving Tyler Allgeier and Evan Hull to handle the rushing workload with starter James Conner already on IR. Defensive Front: Dynamic defensive tackle Walter Nolen (ankle) and cornerback Max Melton (knee) are both listed as Questionable but logged limited practice sessions late in the week.

Seattle Seahawks SEA Form Arizona Cardinals ARZ SEA SEA ARZ ARZ All Games All Games Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 34 Chicago Bears CHI L Seattle Seahawks SEA 20 3 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Denver Broncos DEN 17 14 Seattle Seahawks SEA L Seattle Seahawks SEA 29 32 San Francisco 49ers SF L Seattle Seahawks SEA 30 23 Los Angeles Chargers LAC W Matches played 5 Points scored 110 All Games All Games Dallas Cowboys DAL 30 33 Arizona Cardinals ARZ W Arizona Cardinals ARZ 16 30 Denver Broncos DEN L Los Angeles Rams LA 16 18 Arizona Cardinals ARZ W Arizona Cardinals ARZ 21 45 Detroit Lions DET L New York Giants NYG 36 24 Arizona Cardinals ARZ L Matches played 5 Points scored 112

Head to Head Draw 5 0 0 NFL Arizona Cardinals ARZ 7 Seattle Seahawks SEA 31 FT NFL Seattle Seahawks SEA 44 Arizona Cardinals ARZ 22 FT NFL Arizona Cardinals ARZ 20 Seattle Seahawks SEA 23 FT NFL Arizona Cardinals ARZ 18 Seattle Seahawks SEA 30 FT NFL Seattle Seahawks SEA 16 Arizona Cardinals ARZ 6 FT 144 Points scored 73

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks