Today's game between Scotland and Curacao will kick-off at May 30, 2026, 8:00 AM.

Scotland vs Curacao is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, Fox One, and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Scotland and Curacao meet in a pre-World Cup friendly, with both nations using the fixture to sharpen their preparations ahead of their respective group stage campaigns this summer.

For Scotland, the stakes feel particularly charged. Steve Clarke recently signed a contract extension that will keep him in charge through to the 2030 World Cup, a sign of the confidence surrounding the Tartan Army as they prepare for their first World Cup in 28 years.

Scott McTominay's overhead kick against Denmark during qualifying has become the defining image of Scotland's road to the tournament, so celebrated that the Bank of Scotland chose it for a limited edition £20 note. Clarke will want his squad sharp and focused before the group stage begins.

Curacao arrive as genuine underdogs with something to prove. Built from a blend of local talent and players with roots in the Dutch football system, they have quietly become one of the more intriguing stories heading into this summer's tournament. Their group draw against Germany, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast is formidable, and every minute of preparation counts.

This is Curacao's first-ever World Cup appearance, and the island nation's adidas kits, themed around Island Identity, reflect the pride and weight of that moment. Their coaching setup has benefited from high-profile guidance in recent years, and they will look to carry that experience into a competitive group.

Both sides come into this match off mixed recent results, making the 90 minutes a genuine opportunity to build momentum and settle combinations before the tournament begins.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Scotland vs Curacao, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Scotland vs Curacao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, who recently signed a contract extension, is expected to name a strong squad as his side continues their World Cup preparations. Curacao's selection details are also yet to be confirmed. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are finalised.

Form

Scotland arrive with a mixed recent record of two wins, no draws, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in a friendly on March 31, following a 0-1 loss to Japan days earlier. Their best recent display came in a 4-2 win over Denmark in World Cup qualifying in November, with a 2-1 victory over Belarus in October rounding out their positive results. Scotland scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches, though their back-to-back friendly defeats will be a concern for Clarke.

Curacao have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. They were beaten 5-1 by Australia in their most recent game on March 31, a heavy defeat that followed a 2-0 loss to China. Their standout result in the run was a 7-0 thrashing of Bermuda in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in November. They drew 0-0 with Jamaica and 1-1 with Trinidad and Tobago in that same qualifying campaign, showing a tendency for tight results against regional opposition.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Scotland and Curacao are recorded in the available data. This fixture on May 30, 2026 represents the first documented encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Curacao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: