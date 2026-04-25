Today's game between Sarmiento and Tigre will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 6:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Sarmiento vs Tigre are listed below. Fanatiz is the dedicated broadcaster for this fixture and offers a live stream for subscribers.

Sarmiento host Tigre in the Liga Profesional, with both sides looking to arrest inconsistent runs of form as the Argentine season builds toward its critical phase.

Sarmiento arrive at this fixture having lost their last two league outings. A 2-1 defeat to Rosario Central on April 19 followed a 1-2 loss to Gimnasia LP the week before, leaving the home side in need of a response in front of their own supporters.

The only bright spot in Sarmiento's recent schedule came in the Copa Argentina, where they edged past Tristan Suarez 1-0. Before that, back-to-back league wins over Barracas Central and Aldosivi had suggested a team capable of stringing results together.

Tigre come into this match without a win in their last four games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Huracan in the Liga Profesional, continuing a sequence that has included two draws and two defeats.

A 0-1 Copa Sudamericana loss to CSD Macara on April 16 added continental frustration to Tigre's domestic struggles, and they have scored just two goals across their last five matches.

Despite their current difficulties, Tigre sit ninth in Apertura Group B and share top spot with Sarmiento in Clausura Group B, giving this fixture genuine table significance.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Sarmiento vs Tigre live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sarmiento vs Tigre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Sarmiento ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Tigre are similarly without a confirmed team news report at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been listed. Further details are expected to emerge in the days leading up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sarmiento have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one additional win in the Copa Argentina. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Rosario Central on April 19. Earlier in the run, they beat Barracas Central 2-1 away and Aldosivi 2-0 at home. Across the five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded five, showing an ability to find the net but also a vulnerability at the back.

Tigre have gone four games without a win, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Huracan on April 21. A 0-2 loss to Independiente Rivadavia on April 2 stands as their heaviest recent defeat. Tigre have scored just two goals across the five matches while conceding five, reflecting a side that has struggled to convert possession into results.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, played at Sarmiento's ground in the Liga Profesional on August 18, 2024. Across the last five encounters, Sarmiento hold the edge with two wins to Tigre's one, with two matches finishing level. Sarmiento's most convincing result in the series was a 2-0 home win in the Copa de la Liga Profesional in August 2023.

Standings

In the Apertura Group B table, Sarmiento sit eleventh and Tigre ninth. Both clubs are level at the top of Clausura Group B, making this match a direct meeting between sides sharing first place in that standings group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sarmiento vs Tigre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: