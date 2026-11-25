How to watch Sao Paulo vs Remo with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
ProtonVPN
- Matchday streaming & speed
- Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs.
- Watch your home subscriptions abroad
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Sao Paulo host Remo in a Serie A fixture late in the 2026 season. The stadium and city have not yet been confirmed.
Dorival Junior's side sit 11th and arrive on the back of a 1-1 draw with Botafogo. That result followed a 1-0 defeat to Fluminense, so the home side have gone two games without a win.
Goals have been hard to come by at the Sao Paulo end. They failed to score in a goalless draw with Corinthians earlier this month and have been tight at the back without finding a cutting edge.
Remo are 19th and fighting to stay in the division. Thiago Carpini's team were beaten 4-2 by Athletico Paranaense in their latest outing.
That defeat came days after a 2-0 win over Chapecoense AF, so the visitors have shown they can pick up points. A 6-1 loss to Palmeiras earlier in November shows how quickly things can unravel for them.
The two sides last met in May, when Remo won 1-0 at home. Here is what we know about how to follow the match.
Team news & squads
Sao Paulo vs Remo Probable lineups
Manager
- D. Junior