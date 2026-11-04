How to watch Sao Paulo vs Corinthians with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 34 4 Nov 2026 - 19:30

Sao Paulo host Corinthians in the Majestoso derby at Vila Belmiro on November 4, with both clubs carrying very different momentum into one of the most charged fixtures in Brazilian football.

Dorival Junior's side have dropped to tenth in the Serie A table after losing 3-2 to Bahia in their last outing, a result that stalled what had been a steadying run of form. Two wins over Vasco da Gama and Vitoria had suggested Sao Paulo were finding their rhythm, but that defeat exposed the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

Corinthians arrive having finally ended a two-month winless run. Clarence Seedorf's side beat Mirassol 2-0 on Friday, with second-half goals from Matheus Bidu and Kaio Cesar securing a result that moved them within a point of the relegation places. The mood in the camp has shifted noticeably.

Seedorf has called on his players to hold onto the anger and intensity that produced that display. With Corinthians sitting 17th and facing a daunting run of fixtures, the derby represents a chance to build on that momentum at exactly the right time.

Lucas Moura adds a compelling subplot for the home side. The former Tottenham forward ruptured his Achilles tendon in May and considered retiring in the dressing room after the diagnosis. He returned ahead of schedule in October and has already scored once in four appearances, with his contract expiring in December.

Memphis Depay is edging closer to a return for Corinthians after missing two matches with muscle oedema in his right thigh. He took part in partial group training on Sunday, and his involvement in the derby squad looks increasingly likely. Jesse Lingard, managing fractured ribs alongside his suspension, has been cleared only for non-contact warm-ups so far.

Below you will find everything you need to watch the Majestoso live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads