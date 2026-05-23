Today's game between Sao Paulo and Botafogo RJ will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 4:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Sao Paulo vs Botafogo RJ are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying this Serie A fixture, so check the options to find the right service for your region.

Sao Paulo host Botafogo RJ in Serie A, with both clubs arriving at this fixture in contrasting states of mind and separated by five places in the table.

For Dorival Junior's side, the pressure is mounting. Sao Paulo have not won any of their last five matches, and three defeats in that run have left them needing a response at home. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign has provided some distraction, but domestic form is the real concern right now.

Botafogo, managed by Franclim Carvalho, come into this match with genuine momentum. Back-to-back wins in Serie A and the Copa Sudamericana, including a 3-1 victory over Corinthians and a 3-0 dismantling of Independiente Petrolero in continental competition, show a side that is performing across multiple fronts.

The visitors do carry a thread of inconsistency. A 2-0 cup defeat to Chapecoense earlier this month was an unexpected slip, and Sao Paulo will point to that as evidence that Botafogo are not infallible. Still, the quality gap between these two sides in current form is difficult to ignore.

Sao Paulo's home support could be a factor, particularly given the frustration building around recent results. The Morumbi crowd will demand an improvement, and that atmosphere could play a role in shaping how this game unfolds.

For Botafogo, a win would push them further up the Serie A table and reinforce their credentials as one of the division's more consistent outfits at this stage of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sao Paulo vs Botafogo RJ live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Sao Paulo ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been provided by Dorival Junior's camp. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad news emerges.

Botafogo RJ are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with Franclim Carvalho's side yet to release injury, suspension, or lineup details. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sao Paulo's recent form makes for uncomfortable reading ahead of this fixture. They have gone five matches without a win, collecting just two draws and suffering three defeats in that stretch. Their last result was a 1-1 draw with Millonarios in the Copa Sudamericana, which followed a 2-1 Serie A loss to Fluminense and a 3-2 league defeat to Corinthians. They have also been beaten 3-1 by Juventude in cup competition during that run, conceding ten goals across the five matches while scoring just five.

Botafogo arrive with three wins from their last five outings, which represents a sharp contrast to their opponents' recent record. Their 3-0 win over Independiente Petrolero in the Copa Sudamericana came most recently, and the 3-1 victory over Corinthians in Serie A stands as the headline result of their recent run. They drew 1-1 with Atletico MG and beat Racing Club 2-1 in continental competition, though a 2-0 cup defeat to Chapecoense AF shows they are not without their vulnerabilities. Across those five matches, Botafogo scored nine goals and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent head-to-head record between these clubs is closely contested, with neither side able to establish clear dominance. The most recent meeting came in September 2025, when Sao Paulo won 1-0 at home in Serie A. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 when Botafogo hosted Sao Paulo in April 2025, and Botafogo claimed a 2-1 win in the December 2024 Serie A meeting. The two clubs also met twice in the 2024 Copa Libertadores, drawing 1-1 in São Paulo and 0-0 in Rio de Janeiro. Across those five meetings, each side has claimed one win, with three draws, suggesting these fixtures tend to be tightly fought regardless of the form table.

Standings

In Serie A, Sao Paulo sit fourth and Botafogo RJ are ninth, meaning the home side have the stronger league position heading into this match, though Botafogo's recent form suggests the table does not tell the full story.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Botafogo RJ today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: