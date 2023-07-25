Santos Laguna vs Houston: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Santos Laguna and Houston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Santos play their maiden fixture in the Leagues Cup as they square off against Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium.

The Mexican side is yet to kick off their Leagues Cup campaign but will look to produce some solid results in the competition after a wary start in Liga MX. Santos have won one, drawn one, and lost one in their opening three fixtures in the Mexican division and will be vying for a change in fortune when they play Houston.

Houston Dynamo's on the other hand started their Leagues Cup with a penalty shootout defeat against Orlando City. Amine Bassey scored for Orlando before Duncan McGuire equalled the scoring and the two sides crossed swords in a penalty shootout for extra points.

But a 5-4 defeat on penalties has left Houston struggling with just a single point as they'll be looking to garner some winning momentum early on.

Santos Laguna vs Houston kick-off time

Date: July 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5.30 p.m. PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium



Santos Laguna will host Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium on the 25th of July with the game to start at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5.30 p.m. PT.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Houston online - TV channels & live streams

The match can be watched on television on fuboTV, Sling TV, and Apple TV and can be streamed on UniMas and FS1.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

The Mexican outfit doesn't have any major absentees with Carlos Acevedo being the only player who's suffering from a long-term injury.

All eyes would be on Juan Brunetta who has excelled this season in an advanced role for his side and could once again be integral in Santos' hopes of getting further in the tournament.

Santos Laguna Predicted XI: Lajud; Campos, Doria, Torres, R Lopez; A Lopez, Cervantes, Vergara, Brunetta, Rodriguez; Preciado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lajud, Ramirez Defenders: R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Gomez, H. Rodriguez Midfielders: Cervantes, Aquino, A. Lopez, Mariscal, Prieto, E. Rodriguez Forwards: Medina, Preciado, Vergara, Munoz, Correa

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will miss the services of three players with defenders Brad Smith and Tate Schmitt nursing injuries while Nigerian striker Ifunanyachi Achara is also on the injury table alongside the duo.

Amine Bassi will be given the responsibility of registering his side on the scoresheet as he'll be supported by Quinones and Baird up front.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Sviatchenko, Micael, Smith; Artur, Herrera, Ulfarsson, Bassi, Quinones; Baird.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana Midfielders: Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards: Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met just twice in their history with Santos Laguna turning around a 1-goal deficit in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Date Match Competition 14 March 2013 Santos Laguna 3-0 Houston CONCACAF Champions Cup 6 March 2013 Houston 1-0 Santos Laguna CONCACAF Champions Cup

