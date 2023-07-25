Santos Laguna vs Houston: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Santos play their maiden fixture in the Leagues Cup as they square off against Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium.
The Mexican side is yet to kick off their Leagues Cup campaign but will look to produce some solid results in the competition after a wary start in Liga MX. Santos have won one, drawn one, and lost one in their opening three fixtures in the Mexican division and will be vying for a change in fortune when they play Houston.
Houston Dynamo's on the other hand started their Leagues Cup with a penalty shootout defeat against Orlando City. Amine Bassey scored for Orlando before Duncan McGuire equalled the scoring and the two sides crossed swords in a penalty shootout for extra points.
But a 5-4 defeat on penalties has left Houston struggling with just a single point as they'll be looking to garner some winning momentum early on.
Santos Laguna vs Houston kick-off time
|Date:
|July 25, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 p.m. ET/ 5.30 p.m. PT
|Venue:
| Shell Energy Stadium
Santos Laguna will host Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium on the 25th of July with the game to start at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5.30 p.m. PT.
How to watch Santos Laguna vs Houston online - TV channels & live streams
The match can be watched on television on fuboTV, Sling TV, and Apple TV and can be streamed on UniMas and FS1.
Team news & squads
Santos Laguna team news
The Mexican outfit doesn't have any major absentees with Carlos Acevedo being the only player who's suffering from a long-term injury.
All eyes would be on Juan Brunetta who has excelled this season in an advanced role for his side and could once again be integral in Santos' hopes of getting further in the tournament.
Santos Laguna Predicted XI: Lajud; Campos, Doria, Torres, R Lopez; A Lopez, Cervantes, Vergara, Brunetta, Rodriguez; Preciado.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lajud, Ramirez
|Defenders:
|R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Gomez, H. Rodriguez
|Midfielders:
|Cervantes, Aquino, A. Lopez, Mariscal, Prieto, E. Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Medina, Preciado, Vergara, Munoz, Correa
Houston team news
Houston Dynamo will miss the services of three players with defenders Brad Smith and Tate Schmitt nursing injuries while Nigerian striker Ifunanyachi Achara is also on the injury table alongside the duo.
Amine Bassi will be given the responsibility of registering his side on the scoresheet as he'll be supported by Quinones and Baird up front.
Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Sviatchenko, Micael, Smith; Artur, Herrera, Ulfarsson, Bassi, Quinones; Baird.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez
|Defenders:
|Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana
|Midfielders:
|Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste
|Forwards:
|Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila
Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have met just twice in their history with Santos Laguna turning around a 1-goal deficit in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|14 March 2013
|Santos Laguna 3-0 Houston
|CONCACAF Champions Cup
|6 March 2013
|Houston 1-0 Santos Laguna
|CONCACAF Champions Cup