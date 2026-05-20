Today's game between Santos FC and San Lorenzo will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Santos FC vs San Lorenzo are listed below. Viewers travelling outside their home country may wish to use a VPN service to access their usual streaming platform, ensuring they can watch the match without interruption.

Santos FC host San Lorenzo in a Copa Sudamericana group stage fixture that carries real weight for both clubs. Santos enter as the home side looking to strengthen their position in Group D, while the Argentine visitors arrive having already claimed top spot in the standings.

The backdrop at Santos is anything but calm. Neymar's situation has dominated headlines in recent days, from a chaotic substitution error during the 3-0 home defeat to Coritiba to an emotional moment during the national anthem before that same game, with Brazil's World Cup squad announcement looming. The forward's fitness and form remain the central story around the club.

Santos manager Cuca has publicly backed Neymar to earn a place in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad, pointing to the veteran's influence in the Copa do Brasil win over Coritiba as evidence of his value. Whether Neymar features here or not, Santos need a response after that heavy league defeat.

San Lorenzo travel to Brazil in decent continental form, sitting at the top of Group D and unbeaten across their last two Copa Sudamericana outings. Their domestic campaign has been more turbulent, but they arrive with the confidence of a side that knows a positive result would tighten their grip on the group.

These two sides drew 1-1 when they met in Buenos Aires earlier in this same competition, meaning Santos know they need more than a point if they are to close the gap at the top. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana clash live.

How to watch Santos FC vs San Lorenzo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for either Santos FC or San Lorenzo ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting lineups have been released. Full team news for both sides will be added here as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Santos arrive at this fixture on a mixed run of results, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home loss to Coritiba in Serie A, a result that will have stung, though it followed a 2-0 cup victory over the same opponents just days earlier. Santos have shown they can keep clean sheets, as that win over Coritiba demonstrated, but defensive frailty has also been evident across the five-game stretch.

San Lorenzo's recent form tells a similarly uneven story. They have managed one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five outings, with both defeats coming in the Liga Profesional. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw with River Plate, and their Copa Sudamericana form has been more resilient, with a goalless draw against Deportivo Cuenca preceding that result. The Argentine side have struggled for consistency in front of goal domestically but have kept things tight in continental competition.





Head-to-Head Record





The two clubs met earlier in this Copa Sudamericana campaign, drawing 1-1 in Buenos Aires at the end of April, a result that set up the current dynamic in Group D. Looking further back, their most recent competitive meetings came in the 2021 Copa Libertadores qualification rounds, where Santos edged the tie on aggregate after a 3-1 win in the first leg was followed by a 2-2 draw in the return fixture. Across the five recorded meetings between the sides, neither club has established clear dominance, with goals spread fairly evenly across the series.

Standings

In Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, San Lorenzo currently sit top of the table, while Santos are placed fourth, giving the home side a clear incentive to take all three points from this encounter.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs San Lorenzo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: