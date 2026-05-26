Today's game between Santos FC and Deportivo Cuenca will kick-off at May 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Santos FC vs Deportivo Cuenca in the Copa Sudamericana are listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are confirmed broadcasters for this fixture.

Santos FC face Deportivo Cuenca in a Copa Sudamericana group stage fixture with real consequences for both sides' hopes of advancing from Group D.

Santos arrive at this match under considerable pressure. Cuca's side sit fourth in the group, and their league form has been poor, with a 3-0 defeat to Coritiba and a 3-2 loss to Gremio in their two most recent Serie A outings. Points in continental competition are no longer optional.

The Neymar situation continues to cast a long shadow over the club. The forward was named in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup, an announcement that prompted a deeply emotional reaction from the player himself. A calf problem has since raised doubts about his availability, and his status heading into this fixture remains uncertain.

Deportivo Cuenca travel to Brazil in a stronger position within the group, sitting second in the standings. The Ecuadorian side have been compact and difficult to break down in continental play, and they claimed a 1-0 victory when the two sides met in the reverse fixture back in April.

That result means Santos need a win here to close the gap. A draw will not be enough if they are serious about progressing, and Cuenca know that a point on the road would be a useful return.

Coach Jorge Celico's side have shown they can grind out results away from home, winning at both Libertad and Guayaquil City in recent weeks. They will not come to Vila Belmiro looking to open up.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Santos FC vs Deportivo Cuenca, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santos FC vs Deportivo Cuenca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for Santos FC ahead of this fixture, and coach Cuca has not released a projected starting lineup. The most significant uncertainty surrounds Neymar, who has been managing a calf problem that has clouded his availability across recent weeks. Team news will be updated as official information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Cuenca are also yet to confirm a projected XI, with coach Jorge Celico having released no injury or suspension details at this stage. Further squad updates will be added as they emerge.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Santos have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Gremio in Serie A on May 23, which followed a 2-2 draw with San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana three days earlier. Santos did record a 2-0 win over Coritiba in cup competition during this run, but league form has been a concern, with a 3-0 loss to Coritiba also sitting in the five-match stretch. Across these games, the contrast between their cup performances and their Serie A results has been a recurring pattern.

Deportivo Cuenca have won two, drawn three, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against LDU de Quito in the Ecuadorian Serie A on May 24, while their Copa Sudamericana form has been tight, including a 2-2 draw with Recoleta and a goalless stalemate with San Lorenzo. Cuenca have shown defensive resilience throughout this run, conceding just four goals across five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

SAN Last match DEC 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Deportivo Cuenca 1 - 0 Santos FC 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides have met once in the available dataset, with Deportivo Cuenca claiming a 1-0 home win over Santos FC in the Copa Sudamericana on April 8, 2026. That result gives the Ecuadorian side a narrow advantage in the head-to-head record from this campaign, and Santos will be looking to reverse that outcome on home soil.

Standings

In Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, Deportivo Cuenca currently sit second while Santos FC are placed fourth, making this a direct fixture between two sides with contrasting ambitions in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs Deportivo Cuenca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: