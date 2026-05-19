Today's game between Santa Fe and Club Atletico Platense will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Santa Fe vs Club Atletico Platense are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch live on Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

If you are travelling outside your home country and your usual streaming service is unavailable due to geo-restrictions, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in your home country, you can access your regular broadcaster and stream the match as normal.

Santa Fe and Club Atletico Platense meet in the Copa Libertadores Group E, with both sides aware that the points at stake could prove decisive in determining their continental futures.

Santa Fe come into this fixture having drawn their last three matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Junior FC in the Primera A, extending a run that has seen them fail to win since a 4-0 dismantling of America de Cali earlier in May. In the Copa Libertadores, they drew 1-1 with Corinthians in their previous group-stage appearance, a result that left their qualification hopes in the balance.

The Colombian side sit third in Group E, which makes this home fixture against second-placed Platense a must-deliver performance. Points dropped here would leave Santa Fe with very little room for error in the remaining rounds.

Platense arrive in Bogota with genuine confidence. The Argentine side beat Santa Fe 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the end of April, and they have shown they can handle the demands of continental football. A 1-1 draw with Penarol in their last Copa Libertadores outing demonstrated their resilience at this level.

Domestically, Platense's Liga Profesional form has been patchy, with two defeats in their last five league games. But their Copa Libertadores record tells a more encouraging story, and they will back themselves to take something from this trip.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Santa Fe vs Club Atletico Platense live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santa Fe vs Club Atletico Platense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Santa Fe ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Platense are similarly without a confirmed team news report at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been listed for the visiting side. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Santa Fe head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, picking up two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Junior FC in the Primera A, and they also drew 1-1 with Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores before that. Their standout result in the run was a convincing 4-0 win over America de Cali, though they have not won in their last three outings. Santa Fe scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches, suggesting they carry a genuine threat going forward despite the inconsistency.

Platense's last five matches tell a story of two competitions pulling in different directions. They recorded two wins and two draws alongside one defeat, with their Copa Argentina win over San Martin San Juan finishing 0-0 before going to a shootout. Their most recent Copa Libertadores outing ended 1-1 against Penarol, following a 0-2 league defeat to Estudiantes. Their 2-1 win over Santa Fe in the reverse fixture stands as the highlight of their recent continental form. Platense scored three goals and conceded four across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

SFE Last match CAP 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Club Atletico Platense 2 - 1 Santa Fe 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the dataset came on April 29, 2026, in the Copa Libertadores, with Platense hosting and winning 2-1. That result gives the Argentine side a psychological edge heading into this rematch, and Santa Fe will be determined to reverse that outcome on home soil.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group E, Platense currently sit second while Santa Fe are third, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two sides with genuine aspirations of advancing from the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santa Fe vs Club Atletico Platense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: