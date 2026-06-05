Today's game between San Marino and Bangladesh will kick-off at Jun 5, 2026, 1:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for San Marino vs Bangladesh are listed below.

San Marino host Bangladesh in an international friendly, with both sides looking to build momentum ahead of their respective upcoming commitments.

San Marino arrive off the back of a 0-0 draw with Andorra in late March, a result that ended a run of four straight defeats. Their form over the past five matches has been difficult, with heavy losses including a 7-1 reverse against Romania in World Cup qualifying last November.

Bangladesh come into this fixture following a 1-0 defeat to Singapore in Asian Cup qualifying at the end of March. Their recent record is mixed, with a notable 1-0 win over India in November 2025 sitting alongside defeats and draws that reflect the competitive nature of their qualifying group.

For San Marino, any positive result against a visiting side from Asia carries genuine value for squad confidence. The Sammarinesi rarely get the chance to play for a win at this level, and a home fixture presents an opportunity they will want to take.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are still searching for consistency. Their Asian Cup qualification campaign has been inconsistent, and a strong showing in Europe would give the squad a timely lift.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch San Marino vs Bangladesh with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. San Marino have not released details of injuries, suspensions, or a probable lineup, and the same applies to Bangladesh. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

San Marino have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Andorra on March 31, while their heaviest result in that run was a 7-1 loss to Romania in World Cup qualifying last November. Across those five games they have scored just two goals and conceded 14. The draw with Andorra was their only point from the last five.

Bangladesh have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. They beat India 1-0 in Asian Cup qualifying in November 2025, their standout result in the period. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Singapore on March 31. They have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between San Marino and Bangladesh are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two sides.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Marino vs Bangladesh today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: