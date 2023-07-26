San Luis vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between San Luis and New England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New England Revolution will aim to bounce back from an opening day defeat in the 2023 Leagues Cup, while San Luis aim to open their campaign with a win when the two sides face each other on Wednesday.

The MLS side have the home advantage on their side after facing a 4-2 defeat on penalties followed by a goalless draw at the end of regulation time against NY Red Bulls in Group O.

Whereas for Club Atletico San Luis, it's the first time they are to partake on the international stage under their new name. The Mexican outfit come into the tie on the back of a 4-1 home win over Queretaro in Liga MX.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Luis vs New England kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm EDT Venue: Gillette Stadium

It will kick off at 7:30pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch San Luis vs New England online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to stream online live through Apple TV.

GOAL will also have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

San Luis team news

Most of the side that defeated Queretaro should remain the same.

However, San Luis boss Gustavo Leal may consider using Leonardo Bonatini as an impact substitute with Angel Zaldivar tipped to feature in attack.

Brazilian winger Vitinho will look to add to his tally after scoring the last time out.

San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Chavez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Garcia; Dourado, Guemez; Vitinho, Villalpando, Murillo; Zaldivar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldivar

New England team news

Midfielder Dylan Borrero is out injured with a cruciate ligament rupture, while Noel Buck made a return from injury in the NY Red Bulls loss.

However, the Revs' boss Bruce Arena is likely to make some changes to his XI, though Gustavo Bou should keep his place alongside Bobby Wood up front.

New England possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Kessler, D. Jones; Blessing, Polster, Boateng; Gil; Wood, Bou

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Jackson, Edwards Jr., Campuzano Defenders: Kessler, Romney, Makoun, Farrell, Gonzalez, Souza, V. Jones, D. Jones, Sweat, Spaulding, Bye Midfielders: Polster, Kaye, Buck, Harkers, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Blessing, Panayotou, Rivera, Bajraktarevic Forwards: Bou, Vrioni, Altidore, Rennicks, Wood

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Atletico San Luis and New England Revolution will face each other across all competitions.

