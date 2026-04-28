Today's game between San Lorenzo and Santos FC will kick-off at Apr 28, 2026, 6:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for San Lorenzo vs Santos FC are listed below. Subscribers to Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect will be able to watch the match live.

San Lorenzo host Santos FC in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with the Argentine side looking to protect their position at the top of Group D against a Brazilian outfit carrying significant off-field noise into the fixture.

San Lorenzo arrive in reasonable shape domestically. A narrow 1-0 win at Platense last Friday extended their unbeaten run, and they head into this continental tie sitting first in their Sudamericana group after back-to-back positive results in the competition.

Santos, by contrast, have found consistency hard to come by. A 2-2 draw with Bahia in Serie A on Friday was their fourth draw in five matches, and their only win in that stretch came against Atletico Mineiro in early April.

The shadow of Neymar hangs over the Santos camp. The 34-year-old missed training on Sunday with a viral infection, the latest in a series of disruptions to his season. His Santos boss Cuca has already confirmed he will not feature, having also been ruled out of their previous fixture after a flat performance against Coritiba.

Questions about Neymar's fitness and form have grown louder in recent weeks, with former Brazil international Rai publicly stating the forward is no longer at the physical level required for the international stage. The scrutiny arrives with the World Cup approaching and Neymar fighting to prove his relevance.

For San Lorenzo, this is a chance to put distance between themselves and the rest of Group D. Santos need a result to stay in contention for progression.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Lorenzo vs Santos FC live.

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official injury or suspension information has been provided for San Lorenzo ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Santos, Neymar has been ruled out after missing training on Sunday with a viral infection, continuing a difficult run of availability for the forward. No further injury or suspension details have been confirmed for the away side, and their projected XI will be updated when available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

San Lorenzo have recorded two wins, two draws, and one draw in their last five matches across all competitions, taking seven points from a possible fifteen. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory at Club Atletico Platense in the Liga Profesional on April 25. In Copa Sudamericana action, they beat Deportivo Cuenca 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Recoleta, showing they can produce results in the competition. Two goalless draws against Velez Sarsfield and Newell's Old Boys reflect a side that has been defensively solid but not always free-scoring.

Santos have drawn four of their last five matches, with their only win a 1-0 result against Atletico Mineiro in Serie A on April 11. Their most recent game ended 2-2 against Bahia on April 25, and they also drew 1-1 with Recoleta in the Copa Sudamericana on April 15. A 3-2 defeat to Fluminense on April 19 was the one loss in that run, and Santos have scored five goals while conceding six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2021, when a Copa Libertadores qualification tie ended 2-2 at Santos, having been preceded by a 3-1 Santos victory at San Lorenzo a week earlier. Across the four recorded meetings between the clubs, Santos hold the overall edge, winning two to San Lorenzo's one, with one draw. Earlier encounters in the 2006 Copa Sudamericana saw San Lorenzo win 3-0 at home before Santos took a 1-0 victory in the return leg.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group D, San Lorenzo currently sit first, while Santos FC are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Lorenzo vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: