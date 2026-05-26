Today's game between San Lorenzo and Recoleta will kick-off at May 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Several platforms are carrying this Copa Sudamericana fixture, giving viewers a range of ways to watch San Lorenzo vs Recoleta live. The TV channel and live stream options available are listed below.

San Lorenzo host Recoleta in a Copa Sudamericana Group D fixture with standings implications for both sides. The Argentine club enter as group leaders, while the Paraguayan visitors are chasing points to stay in contention.

San Lorenzo have been a more settled force in continental competition than in their domestic campaign. Gustavo Alvarez's side sit top of Group D, and a win here would further strengthen their grip on first place.

Recoleta arrive in uncertain form. Jorge Gonzalez's side picked up a win over Guarani last weekend, but back-to-back losses in the División Profesional before that have raised questions about their consistency. Their Copa Sudamericana record has been tighter, with draws against Deportivo Cuenca and Santos FC showing they can compete at this level.

The two sides drew 1-1 when they met earlier in this same group stage, a result that left the standings finely balanced between the chasing pack. Recoleta will know another draw does little to close the gap on the leaders.

San Lorenzo's domestic form has been patchy, with two Liga Profesional defeats in their last five matches, but their continental campaign tells a different story. They have not lost in the Copa Sudamericana across their recent outings, and home advantage adds another layer of comfort.

For everything you need to know about how to watch San Lorenzo vs Recoleta live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Recoleta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for San Lorenzo ahead of this fixture. Coach Gustavo Alvarez has not released a probable starting lineup at this stage.

Recoleta are in a similar position, with coach Jorge Gonzalez yet to confirm any squad news. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the away side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

San Lorenzo have taken one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding five in that period. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Santos FC in the Copa Sudamericana on May 20, a result that extended their unbeaten run in continental competition. Earlier in the five-game stretch, they drew 1-1 with Santos FC and 0-0 with Deportivo Cuenca in the same competition. Their two defeats both came in the Liga Profesional, against River Plate and Independiente, pointing to a clear divide between their domestic and continental performances.

Recoleta have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Guarani in the División Profesional on May 23, which ended a run of back-to-back league defeats. They lost 3-2 to both Olimpia and Sportivo Ameliano in those previous outings, conceding six goals across those two games. Their Copa Sudamericana form has been more measured, with draws against Deportivo Cuenca and Santos FC suggesting a side that is harder to break down in continental competition.





Head-to-Head Record

SAN Last match REC 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Recoleta 1 - 1 San Lorenzo 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





San Lorenzo and Recoleta have met once in the available dataset, drawing 1-1 in the Copa Sudamericana group stage on April 8, 2026, with Recoleta listed as the home side for that fixture. That result means San Lorenzo have not yet beaten Recoleta in this competition, while the Paraguayan side have not managed a win either. The single meeting produced two goals and left the group standings open heading into this return fixture.

Standings

In Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, San Lorenzo currently sit first while Recoleta are placed third, making this a direct contest between the group leaders and a side looking to close the gap.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Lorenzo vs Recoleta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: