San Jose State Spartans vs North Dakota State Bison live streams

San Jose State Spartans vs North Dakota State Bison kick-off time

NCAAF 27 Nov 2026 - 15:30 CEFCU Stadium

Post-Thanksgiving college football brings a fascinating inter-conference test to CEFCU Stadium as North Dakota State travels to face San Jose State in a critical late-November matchup. Both programs are fighting for positioning as the regular season reaches its final weekend, making this a pivotal cross-country battle on the West Coast. Fans eager to catch every snap can tune in live on CBS Sports Network or stream the action by signing up for Fubo's free trial.

The Bison arrive in California carrying the weight of their storied championship pedigree and a physical, run-heavy identity that always travels well. North Dakota State's offense relies on punishing ground schemes and efficient play-action execution to wear down opposing fronts, meaning their offensive line must dictate the tempo against a fast Mountain West defense. Defensively, the Bison need to contain explosive perimeter playmakers and maintain disciplined gap integrity to quiet the home crowd early.

San Jose State counters with a potent passing attack and the distinct advantage of playing on their home turf in front of loyal Spartan supporters. The Spartans have leaned heavily on their veteran quarterback and a dynamic receiving corps to stretch defenses vertically all season long. To secure a signature victory under the lights in San Jose, the defensive front must force the Bison into obvious passing situations and capitalize on any rare mistakes from an historically disciplined visiting squad.





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Early San Jose State Spartans vs North Dakota State Bison Team News

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