San Jose State Spartans vs Fresno State Bulldogs kick-off time

19 Sept 2026 - 23:00 CEFCU Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 3 matchup between the San Jose State Spartans and the Fresno State Bulldogs. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 19, at 20:00 p.m. PT (23:00 p.m. ET).

How to watch and live stream San Jose State vs Fresno State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FS1. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes FS1. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FS1 to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

San Jose State vs Fresno State Preview

San Jose State enters Saturday’s rivalry game at 2-1 after beating Cal Poly 30-20. Quarterback Luke Weaver completed 22 of 34 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, while Jabari Bates rushed for a career-high 163 yards. Carson Clark caught eight passes for 81 yards and two scores as the Spartans finished with a season-high 493 total yards. San Jose State has now won two straight after dropping its opener at USC.

Fresno State comes in at 1-1 after a 49-3 win over Sacramento State. Quarterback Jayden Mandal completed 23 of 26 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score. Bryson Donelson added 102 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and both Ezekiel Avit and Josiah Freeman topped 100 receiving yards. The Bulldogs scored 32 points in the second quarter and held Sacramento State out of the end zone, setting up the latest Battle for the Valley matchup.