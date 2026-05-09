Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer PayPal Park

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 10:30 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

The TV channel and live stream options for San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps are listed below.

This match is broadcast exclusively on Apple TV, which holds global rights to MLS. A standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month, or $99.99 annually, gives you full access to every regular season game, Leagues Cup fixture, and MLS Cup Playoff match. No separate add-on is required. You can watch via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Android users can stream through tv.apple.com.

Apple TV covers MLS across more than 100 countries, so most international viewers can watch without any additional steps. If you are travelling in a region where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, or if you want to access a US-based streaming account from abroad, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help. Connect to a US server before launching the Apple TV app to restore full access to the match.

San Jose Earthquakes host Vancouver Whitecaps at PayPal Park in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that brings together the top two sides in the division.

The Earthquakes have been the standout team in MLS this season. They sit first in the Western Conference and have strung together a run of form that has made PayPal Park a difficult place for any visiting side to come and take points.

Vancouver arrive in strong shape of their own. The Whitecaps have won four of their last five MLS matches and sit second in the Western Conference, making this a direct contest between two clubs separated by a single place in the standings.

For San Jose, home advantage counts. They have been scoring freely and the momentum built across recent weeks gives them genuine reason for confidence going into this fixture.

Vancouver have shown they can handle pressure games. Their wins over Sporting Kansas City and New York City FC away from home demonstrated a travelling quality that will not simply evaporate at PayPal Park.

With the Western Conference table taking shape ahead of the World Cup break, three points here could prove significant for either club's positioning over the second half of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for San Jose Earthquakes ahead of this fixture. No probable starting XI has been released by the club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

Vancouver Whitecaps are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup details have been provided. Further information is expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

San Jose Earthquakes head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC in MLS, and before that they beat St. Louis City 3-2 away from home. San Jose also thrashed Austin FC 5-1 and defeated Los Angeles FC 4-1 on the road during this run, while a 4-2 US Open Cup win over Minnesota United adds to the picture. The Earthquakes have scored 13 goals and conceded six across those five games.

Vancouver Whitecaps arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches, all in MLS. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy, and before that they beat Colorado Rapids 3-1. The Whitecaps also claimed back-to-back wins over Sporting Kansas City, 3-0, and New York City FC, 2-0, and opened this run with a 3-2 victory over Portland Timbers. Vancouver have scored 12 goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, keeping two clean sheets in the process.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on March 22, 2026, in MLS, with Vancouver Whitecaps hosting San Jose Earthquakes and losing 0-1. Before that, Vancouver beat San Jose 4-1 at home in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, San Jose have won three and Vancouver have won two, with the sides scoring a combined 11 goals across those meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes currently sit first and Vancouver Whitecaps are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: