Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer PayPal Park

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 10:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas are listed below. This MLS fixture is broadcast exclusively on Apple TV, which holds global rights to every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026.

In a significant change for the 2026 season, MLS discontinued the standalone Season Pass. Every match is now included within a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 annually, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. You can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Android users can access the stream via tv.apple.com. Watch live by signing up through the link below.

Apple TV covers MLS across more than 100 countries, so most international viewers can tune in without any additional steps. If you are travelling in a region where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, or if you want to access a US-based account from abroad, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help. By connecting to a US server before launching the Apple TV app, you can restore full access to the match regardless of where you are in the world.

San Jose Earthquakes host FC Dallas at PayPal Park in San Jose in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with genuine table implications for both sides.

The Earthquakes come into this game sitting second in the Western Conference, a position that reflects a strong season built on consistent results and a willingness to score goals. PayPal Park has been a difficult venue for visiting teams, and San Jose will be looking to extend that record against a Dallas side that has shown real inconsistency on the road.

FC Dallas arrive in the Bay Area in seventh place in the Western Conference. Nico Estévez's side have shown flashes of quality this season, including a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake earlier in May, but back-to-back defeats to Vancouver Whitecaps and losses earlier in the campaign have kept them from stringing together the kind of run they need to climb the table.

San Jose's most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC, a result that snapped what had been a productive run of form. Before that loss, the Earthquakes had drawn with Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC, and picked up wins over Minnesota United in the US Open Cup and St. Louis City in MLS.

Dallas head into this fixture on mixed form of their own. A 2-3 home defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps on May 14 was a setback, though a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake the week before showed what this squad can produce when things click. The gap between seventh and second in the West means Dallas need points, and they need them soon.

With both clubs carrying recent defeats into this fixture, there is real motivation on either side to respond. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for San Jose Earthquakes ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released by the club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

FC Dallas are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been provided. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

San Jose Earthquakes head into this fixture with a W2-D2-L1 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC in MLS on May 14, which followed a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps. Earlier in the run, San Jose drew 1-1 with Toronto FC, beat Minnesota United 4-2 in the US Open Cup, and claimed a 2-3 away win at St. Louis City in MLS. The Earthquakes scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

FC Dallas arrive with a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 home defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps on May 14, a setback that followed a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake on May 10. Dallas also beat Red Bull New York 0-2 away from home during this run, but losses to Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United earlier in the period highlight the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Dallas scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on July 17, 2025, when San Jose Earthquakes hosted FC Dallas at PayPal Park and the match ended 2-2 in MLS. Before that, FC Dallas hosted San Jose on June 26, 2025, with the Earthquakes winning 4-2 away from home. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in MLS, San Jose hold two wins to Dallas's one, with two draws, and the sides have combined for 13 goals across those fixtures.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes currently sit second and FC Dallas are seventh ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: