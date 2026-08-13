Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time
Fans have a number of different option to watch the game depending on their location. In the San Francisco Bay Area, Guy Haberman and Tim Ryan will be on call on KPIX-CBS with Vern Glenn reporting from the sidelines.
WKRN-ABC is where the game is being shown in Nashville. Paul Burmeister and Charles Davis will handle play-by-play, with Cory Curtis providing sideline updates.
Nationally, the game is also scheduled to be broadcast on the NFL Network.
For cord-cutters nationally and out-of-market, the game will also be available on both ESPN Unlimited or with an NFL+ subscription.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Early San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans Team News
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that most of the 49ers' first-stringers will be held out of Thursday night's game. The coaching staff is prioritizing health, which opens the door for a heavy dose of rookies and depth pieces under the lights.
Reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey is currently being held out of practices due to calf "tightness," though offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak stated they are simply managing his workload. With backup running backs Kaelon Black (adductor), Jordan James (ribs), and Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) all dealing with injuries, Deebo Samuel has actually been taking extra reps in the backfield during camp.
The Titans' offensive line is riding high after the front office secured left guard Peter Skoronski to a lucrative multi-year contract extension late last week.
Preseason games are crucial for newly acquired veterans trying to cement their roles. Defensive end Jacob Martin, coming off a career year, is looking to establish himself as a primary rotational piece on the defensive front.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
Peacock
Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.