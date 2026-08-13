Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time

13 Aug 2026 - 21:00 Levi's Stadium

Fans have a number of different option to watch the game depending on their location. In the San Francisco Bay Area, Guy Haberman and Tim Ryan will be on call on KPIX-CBS with Vern Glenn reporting from the sidelines.

WKRN-ABC is where the game is being shown in Nashville. Paul Burmeister and Charles Davis will handle play-by-play, with Cory Curtis providing sideline updates.

Nationally, the game is also scheduled to be broadcast on the NFL Network.

For cord-cutters nationally and out-of-market, the game will also be available on both ESPN Unlimited or with an NFL+ subscription.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Early San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans Team News

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that most of the 49ers' first-stringers will be held out of Thursday night's game. The coaching staff is prioritizing health, which opens the door for a heavy dose of rookies and depth pieces under the lights.

Reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey is currently being held out of practices due to calf "tightness," though offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak stated they are simply managing his workload. With backup running backs Kaelon Black (adductor), Jordan James (ribs), and Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) all dealing with injuries, Deebo Samuel has actually been taking extra reps in the backfield during camp.

The Titans' offensive line is riding high after the front office secured left guard Peter Skoronski to a lucrative multi-year contract extension late last week.

Preseason games are crucial for newly acquired veterans trying to cement their roles. Defensive end Jacob Martin, coming off a career year, is looking to establish himself as a primary rotational piece on the defensive front.