San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings kick-off time

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings at the Estadio Azteca (Mexico City, Mexico), the iconic soccer stadium and largest sporting venue in Latin America.

It's the 9th encounter of the 2026 NFL International Series, following on from recent games in London, Melbourne, Rio de Janiero, Paris, Madrid and Munich, and marks the fifth-ever NFL regular season game hosted at the Azteca. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20am PT.

The NFL’s most efficient offense (8-1 San Francisco 49ers) collides with its stingiest, blitz-heavy defense (7-2 Minnesota Vikings) at 7,352 feet of elevation in Mexico City, with both NFC heavyweights battling for the conference's No. 1 seed.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on NBC, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock.

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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers NBC across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to NBC to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings Team News

San Francisco 49ers Team News

San Francisco enters Week 11 with zero players officially ruled out on their final injury report, though nine players carry questionable designations. To acclimate to Mexico City's 7,352-foot elevation, the team spent the week training at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Offensive Boosts & Question Marks : Wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) returned to limited practice on Thursday and Friday and is listed as questionable, with head coach Kyle Shanahan noting the team will evaluate him after Saturday's walkthrough. Deadline acquisition Keenan Allen is fully healthy after catching five passes in his 49ers debut last week, joining Deebo Samuel Sr. (who is off the injury report after scoring a 70-yard touchdown against Dallas). Running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams took standard Wednesday rest days and practiced in full to end the week.

: Wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) returned to limited practice on Thursday and Friday and is listed as questionable, with head coach Kyle Shanahan noting the team will evaluate him after Saturday's walkthrough. Deadline acquisition Keenan Allen is fully healthy after catching five passes in his 49ers debut last week, joining Deebo Samuel Sr. (who is off the injury report after scoring a 70-yard touchdown against Dallas). Running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams took standard Wednesday rest days and practiced in full to end the week. Defensive Secondary Health : Starting cornerbacks Renardo Green (back) and Deommodore Lenoir have both been cleared off the injury report after dealing with ailments last week. However, cornerbacks Upton Stout (shoulder/neck) and Nate Hobbs (adductor) are questionable.

: Starting cornerbacks Renardo Green (back) and Deommodore Lenoir have both been cleared off the injury report after dealing with ailments last week. However, cornerbacks Upton Stout (shoulder/neck) and Nate Hobbs (adductor) are questionable. Front Seven & Depth: Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (neck) was limited late in the week and is questionable, while Luke Gifford (chest), defensive end Khalid Kareem (ankle), and defensive tackle C.J. West (knee) also carry questionable tags. Backup quarterback Mac Jones (illness) and running back Jordan James (calf) round out the questionable list.

Minnesota Vikings Team News

Minnesota prepared for the altitude by constructing a specialized high-altitude workout chamber at their facility in Eagan. The Vikings are getting major reinforcements back on both sides of the ball, though two key offensive starters are sidelined.

Quarterback & Offense : Kirk Cousins will make his second start since returning to Minnesota via a trade-deadline deal with Las Vegas. Notably, Cousins faced San Francisco just two weeks ago as a Raider (throwing three interceptions in a Week 9 loss) before leading the Vikings to a 30–10 win over Green Bay last week. Kyler Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for a third straight game, leaving Carson Wentz as Cousins' primary backup.

: Kirk Cousins will make his second start since returning to Minnesota via a trade-deadline deal with Las Vegas. Notably, Cousins faced San Francisco just two weeks ago as a Raider (throwing three interceptions in a Week 9 loss) before leading the Vikings to a 30–10 win over Green Bay last week. Kyler Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for a third straight game, leaving Carson Wentz as Cousins' primary backup. Receiving Corps Shuffle : Wide receiver Jordan Addison is out after undergoing thumb surgery on Monday. To offset his absence, tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) practiced in full on Friday and has been cleared to return after missing Week 10. Former 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings (calf) and Jeshaun Jones (shoulder) practiced in full and are cleared to play alongside Justin Jefferson. Left guard Donovan Jackson (knee) remains out on injured reserve.

: Wide receiver Jordan Addison is out after undergoing thumb surgery on Monday. To offset his absence, tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) practiced in full on Friday and has been cleared to return after missing Week 10. Former 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings (calf) and Jeshaun Jones (shoulder) practiced in full and are cleared to play alongside Justin Jefferson. Left guard Donovan Jackson (knee) remains out on injured reserve. Defensive Reinforcements: Linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion) practiced in full all week and returns to anchor the middle of Brian Flores' defense. Edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel (quad) and Kyle Van Noy (calf), along with defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle), have all been cleared off the injury report. Only cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (quad) and safety Jay Ward (knee) remain questionable.

San Francisco 49ers SF Form Minnesota Vikings MIN SF SF MIN MIN All Games All Games Dallas Cowboys DAL 40 46 San Francisco 49ers SF W San Francisco 49ers SF 38 17 Las Vegas Raiders LVR W Atlanta Falcons ATL 29 20 San Francisco 49ers SF L San Francisco 49ers SF 23 17 Washington Commanders WAS W Seattle Seahawks SEA 29 32 San Francisco 49ers SF W Matches played 5 Points scored 159 All Games All Games Green Bay Packers GB 10 30 Minnesota Vikings MIN W Minnesota Vikings MIN 6 23 Buffalo Bills BUF L Detroit Lions DET 19 15 Minnesota Vikings MIN L Minnesota Vikings MIN 16 10 Indianapolis Colts IND W New Orleans Saints NO 13 23 Minnesota Vikings MIN W Matches played 5 Points scored 90

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL Minnesota Vikings MIN 23 San Francisco 49ers SF 17 FT NFL Minnesota Vikings MIN 22 San Francisco 49ers SF 17 FT NFL Preseason Minnesota Vikings MIN 7 San Francisco 49ers SF 17 FT NFL San Francisco 49ers SF 34 Minnesota Vikings MIN 26 FT NFL San Francisco 49ers SF 27 Minnesota Vikings MIN 10 FT 112 Points scored 88

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