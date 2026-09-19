Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 16:25 Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers host the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins Team News

While the Dolphins travel to Levi's Stadium shorthanded on defense with two players ruled out, the 49ers are navigating offensive depth setbacks after a physically punishing season opener in Australia.

San Francisco 49ers Team News

De'Zhaun Stribling (WR) (OUT) : The rookie wide receiver underwent ankle surgery following Week 1 and is expected to miss 10 weeks. The team promoted KhaDarel Hodge to the active roster to fill the gap.

Jake Tonges (TE) (OUT) : Placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a severe MCL knee injury against the Rams. San Francisco signed veteran tight end Jack Stoll to the practice squad and elevated Brayden Willis for backup depth behind George Kittle.

Kaelon Black (RB) (Questionable) : The breakout rookie back suffered a mid-week groin injury. If he cannot play, Christian McCaffrey will carry an even larger burden out of the backfield.

Eddy Piñeiro (K) (Questionable) : Missed practice all week due to an illness. The 49ers are preparing contingency plans to sign a temporary kicker if he cannot go by Sunday.

Cleared to Play : Nick Bosa (DL) (knee/rest), TE George Kittle (Achilles), DL Keion White (back), LB Dre Greenlaw (rest), T Trent Williams (rest), and RB Christian McCaffrey (rest) all practiced fully on Friday and carry no injury designations.

Miami Dolphins Team News

The Dolphins stayed on the West Coast to practice in Napa, California, between weeks 1 and 2, but they left the training ground thin at linebacker and edge rusher.

Chop Robinson (EDGE) (OUT) : The standout pass rusher is in concussion protocol following an injury in Wednesday's practice. Josh Uche and Malik Herring are expected to see increased workloads in his place.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ILB) (OUT) : Sidelined for the weekend after failing to practice due to a hamstring injury.

Tucker Addington (LS) (Questionable) : Struggling with a shoulder injury sustained in Week 1, though he managed to play through it initially.

Malik Willis (QB) (Cleared) : Dealt with a minor toe injury early in the week but practiced fully and will start under center. He will look to build on his connection with rookie receiver Caleb Douglas, who logged 94 yards in the opener.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks