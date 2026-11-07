How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game LIVE: Battle of the Bay information, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time

The San Francisco 49ers host the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

The 49ers (6-1) are fresh and raring to go following their bye-week. They'll be aiming to bounce straight back after suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of Atlanta in Week 7.

There's never a dull moment when the Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) take to the pitch. There's been an average of 68.8 match points scored during their previous eight encounters and three of their four wins have come on the road.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News

While San Francisco is missing major targets in their wide receiver corps, they get massive reinforcements on both sides of the ball, while the Raiders enter relatively healthy.

San Francisco 49ers Team News

The 49ers Week 8 bye may have allowed major stars to recover, but a late-week practice setback has severely thinned their receiving options.

Wide Receiver Crisis : Head coach Kyle Shanahan has ruled out three top wide receivers: Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), and Christian Kirk, who suffered a meniscus injury during Thursday's practice.

: Head coach Kyle Shanahan has ruled out three top wide receivers: Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), and Christian Kirk, who suffered a meniscus injury during Thursday's practice. The Return of CMC & Bosa : In massive positive news, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) and All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa (calf) have no injury designations and are fully cleared to play.

: In massive positive news, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) and All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa (calf) have no injury designations and are fully cleared to play. Defensive Spark : San Francisco welcomes back defensive tackle DeForest Buckner after acquiring him via a trade with Indianapolis. He is expected to play a major role alongside Bosa right away.

: San Francisco welcomes back defensive tackle DeForest Buckner after acquiring him via a trade with Indianapolis. He is expected to play a major role alongside Bosa right away. Questionable Lineup: Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is questionable but expected to be activated off Injured Reserve. Cornerback Nate Hobbs (adductor), safety Siran Neal (knee/foot), and cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder) are also questionable.

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

The Raiders head back to Northern California under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak with an offense hitting its stride, putting up 27.6 points per game. Their final injury report is remarkably clean.

Defensive Line Absence : Veteran backup defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (ankle) is the lone player ruled out for the game. His absence is not expected to significantly alter the Raiders' primary interior rotation.

: Veteran backup defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (ankle) is the lone player ruled out for the game. His absence is not expected to significantly alter the Raiders' primary interior rotation. Secondary Concern : Starting cornerback Darien Porter (groin) is officially listed as questionable after getting hurt in Week 8 against the Jets. However, he progressed to a full participant in Friday's practice and is expected to be a game-time decision. If he sits, rookies Jermod McCoy and Zeke Masses will share snaps.

: Starting cornerback Darien Porter (groin) is officially listed as questionable after getting hurt in Week 8 against the Jets. However, he progressed to a full participant in Friday's practice and is expected to be a game-time decision. If he sits, rookies Jermod McCoy and Zeke Masses will share snaps. Fully Cleared: Key offensive and defensive weapons, including quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end Brock Bowers, and pass rusher Maxx Crosby, have no injury designations and are fully locked in.

San Francisco 49ers SF Form Las Vegas Raiders LVR SF SF LVR LVR All Games All Games Atlanta Falcons ATL 29 20 San Francisco 49ers SF L San Francisco 49ers SF 23 17 Washington Commanders WAS W Seattle Seahawks SEA 29 32 San Francisco 49ers SF W San Francisco 49ers SF 24 14 Denver Broncos DEN W San Francisco 49ers SF 36 30 Arizona Cardinals ARZ W Matches played 5 Points scored 135 All Games All Games New York Jets NYJ 33 38 Las Vegas Raiders LVR W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 21 35 Los Angeles Rams LA L Las Vegas Raiders LVR 30 33 Buffalo Bills BUF L New England Patriots NE 45 17 Las Vegas Raiders LVR L Las Vegas Raiders LVR 27 30 Kansas City Chiefs KC L Matches played 5 Points scored 133

Head to Head Draw 3 1 1 NFL Preseason Las Vegas Raiders LVR 12 San Francisco 49ers SF 18 FT NFL Preseason Las Vegas Raiders LVR 19 San Francisco 49ers SF 22 FT NFL Preseason Las Vegas Raiders LVR 24 San Francisco 49ers SF 24 FT NFL Preseason Las Vegas Raiders LVR 34 San Francisco 49ers SF 7 FT NFL Las Vegas Raiders LVR 34 San Francisco 49ers SF 37 FT 108 Points scored 123

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