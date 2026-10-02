Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Denver Broncos NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

San Francisco 49ers vs Denver Broncos kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 16:25 Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers host the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Denver Broncos online

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

San Francisco 49ers vs Denver Broncos Team News

Kyle Shanahan is coaching his 167th San Francisco 49ers game, officially breaking Bill Walsh's franchise record.

San Francisco 49ers Team News

The 49ers are managing a heavily congested injury list, particularly across their defensive front and wide receiver room.

Nick Bosa (DE) : OUT (Calf). The star pass rusher is a massive loss for the defensive front and will miss significant time.

James Thompson Jr. (DT) : OUT (Ankle). Further thins out the structural rotation on the interior line.

Mike Evans (WR) : QUESTIONABLE (Ribs). The veteran target is a game-time decision after working on the side during late-week practices.

Dre Greenlaw (LB) : QUESTIONABLE (Quad). He is racing the clock to face his former team, the Broncos, whom he played for last season.

Keion White (DE) & Jaden Dugger (LB) : QUESTIONABLE. Both remain under evaluation for hamstring and shoulder issues respectively.

Trent Williams (T) : EXPECTED TO PLAY. After suffering a frightening neck stinger in Week 3, the All-Pro left tackle returned to practice in a limited capacity and is cleared to protect Brock Purdy.

Roster Moves : Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been promoted to the active roster to bolster the passing core amid injuries. Defensive lineman Mykel Williams has also seen his PUP practice window opened, though he is being brought along carefully.

Denver Broncos Team News

In stark contrast, the Broncos arrive in Santa Clara in remarkably healthy condition, missing only a single depth player from practice.

Dondrea Tillman (OLB) : TRENDING OUT (Hamstring). He was the lone non-participant in back-to-back practices and is unlikely to suit up.

J.K. Dobbins (RB), Jaylen Waddle (WR), & Marvin Mims Jr. (WR) : AVAILABLE. All three key offensive weapons were full participants on Thursday and carry no restrictions into the weekend.

Zach Allen (DL) & D.J. Jones (DT) : AVAILABLE. Both defensive anchors are fully cleared after taking standard veteran rest days mid-week.

Injured Reserve : Rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) remains sidelined on short-term IR, clearing the way for Mitchell Fraboni’s promotion.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

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NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



