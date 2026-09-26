Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 16:05 Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California), in an all-NFC West encounter during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals Team News

San Francisco 49ers Team News

Defensive Line Crisis : With Bosa, Height, and Thompson Jr. all sidelined, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is forced into a "next-man-up" rotation. Expect increased snaps for depth players to pressure the pocket. To help plug the gaps, the 49ers signed DL Naquan Jones to a one-year deal.

Pass Catching Dilemma : Already missing Ricky Pearsall Jr. and De'Zhaun Stribling on IR, the 49ers will also be without wideout Demarcus Robinson. Star receiver Mike Evans is questionable with a hip injury but did return for limited practice on Friday. Veteran Brandin Cooks was signed to the practice squad this week, and Shanahan has not fully ruled him out from being elevated for Sunday's game.

Good News on Starters : After taking mid-week rest days, RB Christian McCaffrey, LT Trent Williams, and LB Dre Greenlaw were all full participants on Friday and carry no game designations. They are locked in and ready to roll.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

Secondary Boost & Big Return : Cornerback Garrett Williams is expected to make his highly anticipated 2026 debut, returning just nine months after an Achilles rupture. This is a massive lift for Mike LaFleur's defense, especially after starting corner Will Johnson was placed on season-ending IR with a neck injury this week.

Game-Time Decisions : Defensive lineman Roy Lopez (groin) and young cornerback Max Melton (toe) are both questionable. Lopez missed consecutive practices this week, meaning his availability may come down to Sunday warmups.

Clean Bills of Health : The Cardinals cleared several major names off their injury list late in the week, meaning Jacoby Brissett, LG Isaac Seumalo, OLB Josh Sweat, and center Hjalte Froholdt are fully cleared to play.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks