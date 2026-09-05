Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs Portland State Vikings NCAAF game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

San Diego State Aztecs vs Portland State Vikings kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 21:30 Snapdragon Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Portland State Vikings. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

How to watch and live stream San Diego State vs Portland State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the USA Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live through a variety of platforms, including Sling Blue, DirecTV and YouTube TV, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.







