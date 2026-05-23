Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

Today's game between San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 9:30 PM.

San Diego FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive global broadcast rights for every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. All MLS content is included within a standard Apple TV+ subscription at $12.99 per month, with no additional add-on required. The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

San Diego FC host Vancouver Whitecaps at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that puts a resurgent home side against the division's pace-setters.

San Diego have shown genuine improvement over recent weeks. Their 5-0 demolition of Austin FC on May 14 was a statement, and they followed that with a 3-3 draw against FC Cincinnati — a result that showed both their attacking threat and a defensive vulnerability that Mikey Varas will want to address.

Vancouver sit top of the Western Conference, but they arrive at Snapdragon having lost their last outing — a 1-0 defeat at Houston Dynamo on May 17. Jesper Soerensen's side had been in strong form before that result, winning three of their previous five MLS matches, and will be eager to return to winning ways.

The Whitecaps also carry significant off-field uncertainty. The club's future in Vancouver remains unresolved, with no agreement in place to extend their tenancy at BC Place and reports of a potential relocation bid to Las Vegas adding an unsettling backdrop to the season.

For San Diego, the stakes are straightforward. They sit tenth in the Western Conference, and a win over the table-toppers would do real work for their standing and their confidence heading into the summer.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas has not released a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently confirmed for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad.

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Jesper Soerensen is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided for the away side. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

San Diego FC have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with FC Cincinnati on May 17, following a commanding 5-0 win over Austin FC three days earlier. San Diego also drew 1-1 with Seattle Sounders FC and 2-2 with Los Angeles FC during this run, before suffering a 1-2 defeat to Portland Timbers in late April. They have scored 12 goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won two and drawn two of their last five MLS games, with one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss at Houston Dynamo on May 17, which snapped a productive stretch that included a 2-3 win at FC Dallas and a 3-1 victory over Colorado Rapids. The Whitecaps drew 1-1 at both San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy during this period. Vancouver have scored eight goals and conceded four across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on November 30, 2025, when Vancouver Whitecaps beat San Diego FC 3-1 at Snapdragon Stadium in an MLS fixture. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the same venue on July 20, 2025. The first recorded meeting came on June 26, 2025, when San Diego won 5-3 in Vancouver. Across three head-to-head matches, Vancouver hold one win to San Diego's one, with one draw, and the sides have combined for 14 goals across those meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps currently sit first while San Diego FC are placed tenth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: