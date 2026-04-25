Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

Today's game between San Diego FC and Portland Timbers will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 9:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for San Diego FC vs Portland Timbers are listed below. The match is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV as part of MLS coverage.

For supporters travelling outside their home region, a VPN service can help you access your usual streaming platform from abroad, allowing you to watch without interruption regardless of where you are.

San Diego FC host Portland Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego in what is a Western Conference MLS fixture that could not come at a more pressing time for the home side.

Mikey Varas' team have endured a wretched run of form and sit tenth in the Western Conference standings. Once drawing attention as one of the more exciting expansion sides in recent MLS memory, they are winless in their last four league games and have shipped goals at an alarming rate.

The tactical questions around San Diego are mounting. Their possession-based approach has been dissected and punished by opponents in recent weeks, and the mood around the club is far from settled.

Portland arrive in twelfth place in the West, carrying their own inconsistencies. Three losses in their last five outings tell a story of a side that has struggled to string results together, though a win over Los Angeles FC earlier this month showed they are capable of beating quality opposition.

Both teams are in need of points, and the urgency of that situation should produce a competitive match between two sides with a lively recent history against each other.

For everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego FC vs Portland Timbers live, read on.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Portland Timbers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

San Diego FC have no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. No probable lineup has been submitted ahead of the match. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portland Timbers are similarly without confirmed team news at this time. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Check back for updates as the fixture approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

San Diego FC arrive in poor shape, having lost their last four MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC on April 23. Prior to that, they were beaten 4-2 by Real Salt Lake, a result that highlighted defensive vulnerabilities in their build-up play. Across their last five games, San Diego have won none, drawn one, and lost four, conceding eleven goals in the process while scoring seven. Their only point in that run came from a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake in late March.

Portland Timbers have also struggled for consistency, picking up one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five outings. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 defeat to Minnesota United on April 19. Their sole victory came against Los Angeles FC on April 11, a 2-1 win on the road. Portland have scored seven and conceded nine across their last five matches, with no back-to-back wins during that stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on November 10, 2025, when San Diego FC beat Portland Timbers 4-0 at Snapdragon Stadium in an MLS fixture. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, San Diego FC hold the advantage with three wins to Portland's none, with two draws. San Diego have scored eleven goals in those five games, with Portland managing five.

Standings

In the Western Conference, San Diego FC sit tenth and Portland Timbers are twelfth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs Portland Timbers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: