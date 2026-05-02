Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

Today's game between San Diego FC and Los Angeles FC will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 9:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for San Diego FC vs Los Angeles FC are listed below. This match is available to watch live exclusively on Apple TV, which holds the global broadcasting rights for Major League Soccer.

In a significant change for the 2026 season, MLS has discontinued the standalone MLS Season Pass. All MLS matches are now included within a standard Apple TV+ subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 per year, with no additional pass required. San Diego FC season ticket holders also receive a complimentary Apple TV+ subscription as part of their package. Watch live by signing up through the link below.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you access your usual streaming platform from abroad. By routing your connection through a server in the United States, a VPN allows you to watch your Apple TV+ subscription as normal, regardless of where you are in the world.

San Diego FC host Los Angeles FC at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego in a Western Conference fixture that carries real urgency for the home side. It is a California derby with genuine stakes, and both clubs arrive at it from very different emotional places.

San Diego have endured a brutal stretch of results. They have lost all five of their last MLS matches, shipping goals freely and finding no answers at either end of the pitch. The expansion side that drew early admiration for its attacking intent now sits eleventh in the Western Conference, deep in a crisis of confidence.

Los Angeles FC come in third place in the West, though their recent form tells a more complicated story. Steve Cherundolo's side have mixed strong moments with damaging slip-ups, including a 1-4 league defeat to San Jose Earthquakes and a narrow loss to Portland Timbers. Their CONCACAF Champions Cup commitments have stretched the squad, and consistency in MLS has been difficult to maintain.

The Black and Gold did, however, beat Minnesota United 1-0 on the road in their most recent outing, a result that steadied the ship after a turbulent week. They drew 0-0 with Colorado Rapids before that, showing defensive organisation if not always the attacking spark their best performances carry.

These two sides have met twice before in MLS, and both matches produced drama. LAFC won the first meeting 1-2 at Snapdragon Stadium in September 2025, but San Diego claimed a 3-2 victory at home earlier that year. The rivalry is young but already competitive.

For San Diego, this is a must-win situation in all but name. A sixth consecutive defeat would further damage their season and deepen questions about the squad's ability to turn things around. LAFC, in contrast, can afford to play with more freedom, though a loss here would allow the chasing pack to close the gap in the West.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego FC vs Los Angeles FC live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

San Diego FC have no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been submitted. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official team news.

Los Angeles FC are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

San Diego FC arrive in the worst form of any side in the Western Conference. They have lost all five of their last MLS matches, with their most recent defeat coming against Portland Timbers on April 26, a 1-2 loss at Snapdragon Stadium. Before that, they fell 1-0 to Houston Dynamo FC and were beaten 4-2 by Real Salt Lake. Across their last five games, San Diego have scored five goals and conceded ten, a record that reflects both attacking inefficiency and defensive fragility.

Los Angeles FC have a more mixed picture, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Minnesota United on April 25, which followed a 0-0 draw with Colorado Rapids. LAFC were beaten 1-4 by San Jose Earthquakes in MLS and drew 1-1 with Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF Champions Cup during the same period. They have scored three goals and conceded five across their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record

SDI Last 2 matches LAF 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Los Angeles FC 1 - 2 San Diego FC

San Diego FC 3 - 2 Los Angeles FC 5 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on September 1, 2025, when Los Angeles FC won 1-2 away at Snapdragon Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture. Across the two meetings on record, each side has claimed one victory. San Diego FC won the first encounter 3-2 at home on March 30, 2025, meaning both matches at Snapdragon Stadium have produced the same result for the away side.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Los Angeles FC sit third, while San Diego FC are eleventh ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: