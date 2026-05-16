Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

Today's game between San Diego FC and FC Cincinnati will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 9:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for San Diego FC vs FC Cincinnati are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights for Major League Soccer in 2026, covering every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture as part of a standard Apple TV+ subscription. Existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost through the Apple TV app, which is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

For viewers travelling outside the United States, Apple TV carries MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so access is available in most regions without additional steps. If you are in a territory where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, connecting through a VPN to a US server before launching the app will restore full access to the stream.

San Diego FC host FC Cincinnati at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries different but pressing needs for both clubs.

San Diego have shown signs of life after a difficult run. Their 5-0 demolition of Austin FC on May 14 was a statement result, ending a sequence that had seen the expansion side collect just two points from the previous four matches. The question now is whether that performance signals a genuine shift or a one-off spike.

FC Cincinnati arrive in San Diego carrying their own baggage. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-3 defeat to Inter Miami at TQL Stadium, a result that exposed familiar defensive problems. Evander's individual quality gave Cincinnati a foothold in that match, but Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's attack ultimately proved too much to contain.

The visitors sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, a position that reflects a side with real attacking output but an inability to string clean sheets together. Across their last five MLS matches, Cincinnati have scored eleven goals and conceded thirteen, a ratio that tells its own story.

San Diego sit tenth in the Western Conference. A second straight win at home would do significant work for their standing and restore some of the belief that a torrid April had eroded.

Both clubs know what a win means at this stage of the season. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego FC vs FC Cincinnati live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Diego FC vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for San Diego FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad news.

FC Cincinnati are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the away side. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

San Diego FC have recorded W1-D2-L2 across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-0 win over Austin FC on May 14, a performance that snapped a run of two defeats and two draws. Prior to that, San Diego drew 1-1 with Seattle Sounders FC and 2-2 with Los Angeles FC, before losing 1-2 to Portland Timbers and 1-0 to Houston Dynamo FC. San Diego have scored ten goals and conceded five across the five matches, though the 5-0 win skews those numbers considerably.

FC Cincinnati have gone W2-D2-L1 in their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 3-5 defeat at home to Inter Miami CF on May 13, which ended an unbeaten run. Before that loss, Cincinnati drew 2-2 with Charlotte FC and beat Chicago Fire 2-3 on the road. Earlier in the run, they beat Red Bull New York 2-0 and drew 4-4 with New York City FC. Cincinnati have scored thirteen goals and conceded fourteen across the five matches, with their defensive record a recurring concern.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for San Diego FC and FC Cincinnati. These two clubs have not previously met in Major League Soccer, making this their first recorded fixture.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, San Diego FC currently sit tenth. FC Cincinnati are placed eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: