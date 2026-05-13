Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

Today's game between San Diego FC and Austin FC will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 9:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for San Diego FC vs Austin FC are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to Major League Soccer for the 2026 season, covering every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture within a standard subscription. Existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost through the Apple TV app, available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

This fixture is also listed for broadcast on FS1, which means fans with a cable package or a live TV streaming service such as Fubo can watch on linear television. Fubo carries FS1 and offers new customers a free trial period.

Apple TV holds MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so most travelling viewers can access the stream without additional steps. If you are in a region where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, connecting through a VPN to a US server before launching the app will restore full access.

San Diego FC host Austin FC at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs' standing in the table.

San Diego have endured a difficult run of late. The expansion side have taken just two points from their last five MLS matches, with three defeats in that stretch leaving them 13th in the Western Conference. Their most recent result, a 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders FC, offered a small measure of relief, but the pattern of dropped points has been hard to ignore.

Austin FC arrive in better shape. The Verde and Black have won two of their last three MLS outings, including a 2-0 victory over St. Louis City on May 3 and an earlier 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC. That form has lifted them to 10th in the West, and they will see this as a chance to push further up the table.

This is also a fixture with a short but pointed history. San Diego beat Austin 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium in their only previous home meeting, in June 2025, and will be looking to repeat that result in front of their own supporters.

For Austin, a road win would consolidate their recent momentum and put further distance between themselves and the bottom half of the conference. San Diego need points badly and cannot afford to let this one slip.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch San Diego FC vs Austin FC live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for San Diego FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad news.

Austin FC are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the Verde and Black. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

San Diego FC have recorded no wins, two draws, and three defeats across their last five MLS matches for a W0-D2-L3 record. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders FC on May 10, which followed an earlier 2-2 draw with Los Angeles FC. The three defeats in the sequence came against Portland Timbers (1-2), Houston Dynamo FC (1-0), and Real Salt Lake (4-2). San Diego have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Austin FC have collected two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS matches for a W2-D2-L1 record. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United on May 10, which followed back-to-back wins over St. Louis City (2-0) and Houston Dynamo FC (2-0). The low point of the run was a 5-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes, while a 3-3 draw with Toronto FC also features in the sequence. Austin have scored ten goals and conceded ten across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

SDI Last 2 matches AUS 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win San Diego FC 2 - 0 Austin FC

Austin FC 2 - 1 San Diego FC 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on June 1, 2025, when San Diego FC beat Austin FC 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture. Before that, Austin won 2-1 at home on March 23, 2025, meaning each club has claimed one victory across the two recorded meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, San Diego FC currently sit 13th while Austin FC are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: