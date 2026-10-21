Sam Houston State Bearkats vs New Mexico State Aggies kick-off time

21 Oct 2026 - 20:00 Bowers Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 8 matchup between the Sam Houston State Bearkats and the New Mexico State Aggies. The game is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday 21 October, at 19:00 p.m. CT (18:00 p.m. MT).

How to watch and live stream Sam Houston vs New Mexico State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN 2. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN 2. They also ingest everything available, including this and many other college football games, on ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN 2 to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Preview

Sam Houston enters Wednesday's matchup looking to snap a three-game losing streak after falling 16-3 to Western Kentucky last week. Quarterback Landyn Locke completed 13 passes for 112 yards, while MJ Dowdy led the rushing attack with 55 yards on 14 carries. Chris Reed contributed three receptions for 51 yards, and linebacker Dean Ford recorded a game-high 12 tackles. The Bearkats managed just 177 yards of total offense and converted only two of 13 third-down attempts, marking their second consecutive game without a touchdown.

New Mexico State returns from a bye week following a 22-3 loss to Florida International on October 7. Running back James Jones led the Aggies with 89 rushing yards and added three receptions for 19 yards, while kicker Kyah Francone supplied the team's only points with a 26-yard field goal. Defensively, Gabe Peterson recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss, and Nick Session finished with a career-high 13 tackles. The Aggies committed three turnovers in the defeat and will look to rebound after dropping four of their first six games.