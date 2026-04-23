League Two - League Two Peninsula Stadium

Today's game between Salford City and Bromley will kick-off at Apr 23, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Salford City vs Bromley are listed below. Paramount+ is carrying coverage of the match, and you can sign up or log in to watch live.

If you are travelling abroad, a VPN may allow you to access your usual streaming service from overseas. Using a reputable VPN and logging in with your existing subscription details is a straightforward way to keep up with the action while away from home.

Salford City host Bromley at the Peninsula Stadium in what shapes up as a genuinely consequential League Two fixture. With the table tightly contested at the top, both clubs arrive with plenty riding on the result.

Salford have been building momentum at the right end of the season. Three wins from their last five League Two outings, including a victory away at Oldham most recently, suggests a side that knows what it needs to do.

Bromley sit top of League Two heading into this match, and their form reflects a team that has ground out results when it matters. A goalless draw at Cambridge and a win at Shrewsbury feature among their recent results, though back-to-back defeats have given their rivals reason for optimism.

The hosts will be eager to close the gap on a Bromley side that has set the standard in the division this season. A home crowd at the Peninsula Stadium could prove an important factor.

For Bromley, protecting top spot and maintaining their lead in the table is the clear priority. They have shown resilience across the campaign, but this trip to Salford will test their resolve.

Read on below for full details on how to watch Salford City vs Bromley, including TV channel, live stream information, and kick-off time.

How to watch Salford City vs Bromley with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Salford City have not confirmed any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Bromley are similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced, and the latest squad information will be reflected here when available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Salford arrive at this fixture with three wins from their last five League Two games, a return that reflects genuine consistency over the past month. Their most recent outing brought a 2-1 win away at Oldham, and they also took three points against Notts County and Milton Keynes Dons during that run. The only blemish was a 1-0 defeat to Crewe, sandwiched between a goalless draw with Gillingham. Across those five matches, Salford have scored five goals and conceded three, with their attacking output ticking along steadily.

Bromley's last five reads as a more uneven picture. They beat Shrewsbury 2-1 and drew 2-2 at Barnet, but losses to Milton Keynes Dons and Barrow, along with a goalless draw at Cambridge, mean they have taken just five points from a possible fifteen. They have scored six goals across those five matches but conceded seven, a defensive record that Salford will look to exploit on home turf.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Bromley when they hosted Salford in League Two in November 2025. Before that, the teams shared a remarkable 3-3 draw at the Peninsula Stadium in February 2025, a match that underlined the attacking quality both sides can produce. Bromley lead the recent head-to-head series, though Salford claimed a 2-3 victory at Bromley in March 2025 to demonstrate they are more than capable of taking points on the road.

Standings

Bromley lead League Two in first place heading into this fixture, while Salford City sit fourth in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salford City vs Bromley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: