Today's game between Sacramento Republic FC and Orange County SC will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 10:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Sacramento Republic FC vs Orange County SC are listed below. The match is available to watch in the United States via Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network, with Amazon Prime Video also carrying coverage.

Sacramento Republic FC host Orange County SC in a USL Championship fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the Western Conference table.

Orange County arrive as the division's pacesetters, sitting top of the Western standings and carrying the form of a side that has found a way to grind out results on the road. Their recent run includes back-to-back away wins over FC Tulsa and San Antonio FC, and they have conceded just once across their last three league outings.

Sacramento, meanwhile, are fifth in the West and in need of a result to close the gap on the clubs above them. They have shown they can produce when it matters — a 4-0 cup win over Spokane Velocity FC last weekend was a statement of attacking intent — but inconsistency in the league has cost them ground.

The Republic drew 1-1 with Brooklyn in their most recent Championship outing and have failed to string consecutive league wins together in recent weeks. Against a well-organised Orange County side, that patchy form will need to improve.

Orange County's own vulnerabilities were exposed in midweek, when they fell 2-1 to El Paso Locomotive FC in cup action. Whether that result carries any psychological weight into this weekend's league game remains to be seen, but Sacramento will sense an opportunity.

This fixture has delivered drama in recent meetings, and with the table as tight as it is in the Western Conference, both sides have strong incentive to take three points.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sacramento Republic FC vs Orange County SC, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Sacramento Republic FC vs Orange County SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Sacramento Republic FC ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further detail.

Orange County SC are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been announced. Further information is expected ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sacramento Republic FC head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most convincing display came in a 4-0 cup win over Spokane Velocity FC, while in league action they have managed just one win — a 2-0 result against Phoenix Rising FC. They have drawn their two most recent Championship matches, including a 1-1 stalemate with Brooklyn, and their only defeat in the run came against Minnesota United in the US Open Cup, a game that ended goalless in regulation. Across the five matches, Sacramento have scored eight goals but their league form has lacked the consistency needed to climb the table.

Orange County SC carry a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 cup loss to El Paso Locomotive FC, but in league play they have been solid, taking seven points from their last three Championship fixtures. A goalless draw with Lexington SC was sandwiched between wins over FC Tulsa and San Antonio FC, the latter by a 2-0 scoreline. They have kept two clean sheets in their last three competitive matches, suggesting a defensive organisation that Sacramento will need to break down.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended goalless — a 0-0 draw at Sacramento in November 2025 — continuing a series that has been tight and competitive throughout. Across the last five encounters, the head-to-head record is relatively balanced, with Sacramento and Orange County each claiming victories. Sacramento won 2-1 at home in October 2025, while Orange County have taken wins of their own in the series, including a 2-1 result on home soil in April 2025. The sides have met in both league and cup competition in recent years, and goals have rarely come freely.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Orange County SC lead the standings in first place, while Sacramento Republic FC sit fifth, making this a fixture between the division's current pace-setter and a side looking to close the gap from the chasing pack.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sacramento Republic FC vs Orange County SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: