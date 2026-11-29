How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Preview

NBA 29 Nov 2026 - 21:00 Golden 1 Center

Basketball fans looking to catch tonight's exciting NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings have several viewing options depending on your location and cable package. For viewers in the local market, the game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports California Plus, providing comprehensive regional coverage of the Kings. If you are tuning in nationally, you will want to check local listings or use league-pass streaming services, as availability outside the Sacramento and Minnesota regional footprints may vary by provider.

If you do not have a traditional cable subscription, you can watch the game for free by taking advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. Simply sign up for the streaming service on their website using a supported device, navigate to the channel lineup featuring NBC Sports California Plus, and you will have immediate live access to the broadcast. Just remember to manage your subscription settings before the five-day trial period ends if you wish to avoid any recurring charges.

Tonight's clash marks the latest high-stakes regular-season meeting between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings as both Western Conference contenders jockey for crucial playoff positioning. Minnesota enters the matchup riding the momentum of their elite defensive identity and the offensive brilliance of Anthony Edwards, though they are carefully monitoring the health rotation of their supporting cast following a physical stretch of games. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are looking to lean into their high-octane, up-tempo offense orchestrated by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, aiming to capitalize on home-court advantage at the Golden 1 Center. With both teams desperate to assert dominance in a crowded conference standings race, this latest chapter in their ongoing rivalry promises high drama and intense hardwood action from tip-off to the final buzzer.