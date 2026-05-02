Today's game between S.S.D. Napoli Femminile and Juventus will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 6:30 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Napoli Femminile vs Juventus are listed below. US viewers can watch live via Fubo or CBS Sports Network.

Napoli Femminile host Juventus in a Serie A Femminile fixture with genuine implications at both ends of the table. The two sides meet with contrasting recent records and plenty to play for as the season heads toward its conclusion.

Napoli come into this match sitting fourth in the Serie A Femminile standings. Their recent form has been patchy, with one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five league games. A goalless draw at home to AC Milan last weekend was the latest chapter in a run that has lacked consistency.

Juventus arrive third in the table, one place and one position above their hosts. The Bianconere lost their most recent Serie A Femminile outing, going down 0-1 to Roma on April 25, which followed a victory at Fiorentina earlier in the month. Their form over the past five matches reflects a side capable of results but unable to string them together reliably.

The head-to-head record between these clubs favours Juventus. They have won three of the last five meetings, including a 2-1 victory over Napoli in December 2025 and a 3-0 win at Napoli's ground in November 2024.

With only a single position separating these clubs in the standings, the outcome here could shift the dynamic in the race for the top spots. Napoli will want to claim three points on home turf, while Juventus will be looking to bounce back after their defeat to Roma.

For everything you need to follow the action, the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time are all listed below.

How to watch S.S.D. Napoli Femminile vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Napoli Femminile ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

Juventus are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Napoli Femminile have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five Serie A Femminile matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw at home to AC Milan on April 25. Earlier in the run, they beat Genoa 4-1 and drew 2-2 with Inter, though a 0-1 defeat to Lazio and a goalless draw with Parma also featured. Napoli scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Juventus have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Serie A Femminile games. Their most recent match was a 0-1 defeat to Roma on April 25, which followed a 1-2 victory at Fiorentina on April 4. A 0-0 draw with Genoa, a 0-1 loss to AC Milan, and a 2-2 draw with Ternana Femminile complete the run. Juventus scored three goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on December 13, 2025, when Juventus hosted Napoli Femminile in Serie A Femminile and won 2-1. Before that, the clubs drew 1-1 at Juventus in February 2025, while Juventus won 3-0 away at Napoli in November 2024. Across the last five meetings, Juventus hold three wins to Napoli's none, with one draw, and the sides met in February 2024 with Juventus winning 4-1.

Standings

In the current Serie A Femminile table, Juventus sit third while Napoli Femminile are placed fourth, meaning the hosts would close the gap on their opponents with a win.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch S.S.D. Napoli Femminile vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: