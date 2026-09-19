Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs USC Trojans kick-off time

19 Sept 2026 - 15:30 SHI Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 3 matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the USC Trojans. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 19, at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

How to watch and live stream Rutgers vs USC

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS and Paramount+. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using the CBS Sports app or directly through your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS Sports Network. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS Sports Network to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Rutgers vs USC Preview

Rutgers enters Saturday’s game at 0-2 after a 28-21 loss at Boston College. Quarterback AJ Surace threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns in his first college start, while KJ Duff caught eight passes for 137 yards and two scores. Antwan Raymond added 134 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown. The Scarlet Knights rallied from a 17-point deficit to make it a one-score game late in the third quarter, but Boston College answered and held on.

No. 12 USC is 3-0 after beating Louisiana 49-30. Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 261 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, while King Miller rushed for 128 yards. Freshman tight end Mark Bowman caught two touchdown passes, and the Trojans scored 28 points in the first half. USC has topped 39 points in all three games and now heads on the road for its Big Ten opener.