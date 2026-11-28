How to watch Rosario Central vs Barracas Central with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga Profesional - Quarter Finals 29 Nov 2026 - 15:00

Rosario Central meet Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional, with two sides in good form set to face each other. Venue and kick-off details have yet to be confirmed.

Central are the in-form team in the division. Jorge Almiron's side have won five in a row in the league, most recently beating Gimnasia Mendoza 3-1 on November 22.

That run has lifted them to the top of Clausura Group B. They have scored 12 goals in those five games and kept two clean sheets.

Barracas arrive in decent shape under Damian Ayude. They beat Defensa y Justicia 1-0 on November 21 and are unbeaten in their last five.

The visitors sit fourth in Clausura Group B, three places behind Central. Their record of three wins and two draws has been built on a solid defence, with only four goals conceded.

The sides have met regularly in recent seasons, and Central won both league meetings in 2026. Here is what we know about how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for Rosario Central vs Barracas Central is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

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